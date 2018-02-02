Global Technical Textiles Trade Report 2018 - Prices, Imports, Exports, Tariffs, and Market Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Technical Textiles Trade - Prices, Imports, Exports, Tariffs, and Market Opportunities
This review outlines the results obtained from a global technical
textiles trade analysis over the past 7 years. It facilitates the
assessment of current trade volumes, key areas of foreign economic
activity and prospective regions, from the perspective of the exporter
aiming to access new geographical markets.
Trade partners (countries), volumes in both physical and value terms, as
well as export/import prices for the technical textiles are listed for
each of the areas subject to analysis.
Use this analytical report as the first stage in preparing your company
for international expansion.
-
Global Technical Textiles Exports Data
This section provides an analysis of technical textiles exports
world-wide. Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of
technical textiles exports by country are stated here; conclusions
substantiated by the data obtained are also listed here.
-
Global Technical Textiles Imports Data
This section provides an analysis of global technical textiles imports.
Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of technical textiles
imports by country are stated here; conclusions substantiated by the
data obtained are also listed here.
-
Imports by Major Consuming Countries
This section provides a detailed analysis of supplies of the technical
textiles to the key consuming countries. Information regarding the
volume and trend pattern of technical textiles imports by country are
stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained are also
listed here.
-
World Trade of Technical Textiles: Regulations and Customs Tariffs.
This section outlines the international trade regulations and a list of
tariffs pertaining to the key countries participating in international
trade.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Description
2. Executive Summary
2.1 Key Findings
2.2 Global Trade Trends
3. Exports
3.1 Exports From 2012-2016
3.2 Exports By Country
4. Imports
4.1 Imports From 2012-2016
4.2 Imports By Country
5. Direction Of Trade
6. Regulation And Tariffs For International Trade Of Technical Textiles
