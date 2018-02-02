Log in
Global Technical Textiles Trade Report 2018 - Prices, Imports, Exports, Tariffs, and Market Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/02/2018 | 04:07pm EST

The "Global Technical Textiles Trade - Prices, Imports, Exports, Tariffs, and Market Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This review outlines the results obtained from a global technical textiles trade analysis over the past 7 years. It facilitates the assessment of current trade volumes, key areas of foreign economic activity and prospective regions, from the perspective of the exporter aiming to access new geographical markets.

Trade partners (countries), volumes in both physical and value terms, as well as export/import prices for the technical textiles are listed for each of the areas subject to analysis.

Use this analytical report as the first stage in preparing your company for international expansion.

  • Global Technical Textiles Exports Data

This section provides an analysis of technical textiles exports world-wide. Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of technical textiles exports by country are stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained are also listed here.

  • Global Technical Textiles Imports Data

This section provides an analysis of global technical textiles imports. Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of technical textiles imports by country are stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained are also listed here.

  • Imports by Major Consuming Countries

This section provides a detailed analysis of supplies of the technical textiles to the key consuming countries. Information regarding the volume and trend pattern of technical textiles imports by country are stated here; conclusions substantiated by the data obtained are also listed here.

  • World Trade of Technical Textiles: Regulations and Customs Tariffs.

This section outlines the international trade regulations and a list of tariffs pertaining to the key countries participating in international trade.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Findings

2.2 Global Trade Trends

3. Exports

3.1 Exports From 2012-2016

3.2 Exports By Country

4. Imports

4.1 Imports From 2012-2016

4.2 Imports By Country

5. Direction Of Trade

6. Regulation And Tariffs For International Trade Of Technical Textiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fx9n5q/global_technical?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
