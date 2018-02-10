Global Teff Market - Increasing Health Consciousness to Boost Growth | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio on the global teff market predicts a CAGR of more than 15% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global teff market based on the type of products such as conventional teff and organic teff. The report also provides an analysis of the market’s growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global teff market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Growing awareness of the benefits of teff: a major market driver

New product launch: key market trend

EMEA dominated the global teff market with 53% share in 2017

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, King Arthur Flour Company, SHILOH FARMS, THE TEFF COMPANY, and Tobia Teffare are the leading players in the market

Growing awareness of the benefits of teff is one of the major factors driving the global teff market. Teff is a superseed that contains high amounts of carbohydrates, protein, dietary fiber, and many vitamins and minerals. Vitamins like vitamin B6 and vitamin B2 are present in the grain along with minerals like magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, and many more. About two ounces of teff offer 7 grams (0.25 ounces) of proteins.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, “Teff is a good source of essential vitamins and minerals that help to improve the immune system, promotes weight loss, controls diabetes, improves circulation and also helps to improve bone health. All these benefits are leading to an increase in the popularity of teff as a superseed, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

New product launch: key market trend

With growing popularity of different superfoods, there has been increasing number of new product launches with the superseeds labels. Manufacturers have been developing strategies to increase the market size and demand for these products. Superfoods are marketed as nutrient-packed offerings, and the popularity of these foods is growing. Manufacturers are including superseed teff in a wide range of products ranging from coffee to gluten-free bread. The percentage of food and beverages containing teff increased by more than 30% between 2014 and 2015.

Regional landscape: EMEA to dominate the market

EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the global teff market throughout the forecast period. However, the region will witness a significant decrease of around 3% in its market share by 2022. APAC, on the other hand, will witness an increase of around 4% during the forecast period, even though it accounts for the smallest share of the market.

