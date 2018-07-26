Log in
Global Telehealth Market to 2025

07/26/2018 | 04:36am EDT

Dublin, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telehealth Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type, Mode of Delivery and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The telehealth market is estimated to account for US$ 52,897.2 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 17,289.9 Mn in 2017.

The growth of the telehealth market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the home monitoring programs for the treatment. Home monitoring programs are designed to help patients with frequent ER visits or re-hospitalization to receive treatment in the comfort of their home. The goal of the Home monitoring programs is to reduce the hospital readmissions or trips to the physician and reduce length of stays in hospitals.

For instance, in November, 2017, Medtronic launched a new telehealth service with the Medtronic Care Management Services that support the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for Home Telehealth Devices and Services. Furthermore, improvement in ICT technologies is expected to offer wide growth opportunities for the players operating in the telehealth market during the forecast period.

Strategic approaches by major players such as geographical expansions, new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations in the market also are expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, in May 2018, American Well launched AW11, which is the latest telehealth to offer the video visits to patients. Such product launches increase the commercial availability of the product and services and thus bolster the market growth.

North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the global telehealth market, owing to factors such as government initiatives, investments made by the major companies, and advancements in ICT and remote monitoring technologies, coupled with high acceptance among the customers especially in the US and Canada.

The demand for telehealth is anticipated to increase at a considerable rate in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand in China. China has a well-defined telehealth systems present in its healthcare systems also the EHR systems are adopted by various providers. The high growth of this region can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and growing technological advancements that enable mobile telehealth in rural and urban areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Telehealth Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Pest Analysis

4 Telehealth Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.4 Future Trends
4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Telehealth Market Analysis- Global
5.1 Global Telehealth Market Overview
5.2 Global Telehealth Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)
5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share
5.4 Performance of Key Players
5.5 Expert Opinions

6 Telehealth Market -Global Regulatory Scenario

7 Telehealth Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Type (US$ Mn)
7.1 Overview
7.2 Type Market Forecasts and Analysis
7.3 Hardware Market
7.4 Services Market
7.5 Software Market

8 Telehealth Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Mode of Delivery (US$ Mn)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Mode of Delivery Market Forecasts and Analysis
8.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode Market
8.4 Web-Based Delivery Mode Market
8.5 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode Market

9 Telehealth Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - End User (US$ Mn)
9.1 Overview
9.2 End User Market Forecasts and Analysis
9.3 Patients Market
9.4 Payers Market
9.5 Healthcare Providers Market

10 North America Telehealth Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Country Analysis

11 Europe Telehealth Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Country Analysis

12 Asia Pacific Telehealth Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Country Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa (Mea) Telehealth Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Geographical Analysis

14 South and Central America Telehealth Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Geographical Analysis

15 Industry Landscape
15.1 Organic Growth Strategies
15.1.1 New Product Launches
15.1.2 Marketing &Amp; Promotional Activities
15.2 Inorganic Growth Strategies
15.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
15.2.2 Mergers &Amp; Acquisitions
15.2.3 Geographic Expansions

16 Telehealth Market, Key Company Profiles

  • Medtronic
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Tunstall Healthcare
  • AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
  • Honeywell Life Care Solutions
  • Medvivo Group Ltd.
  • American Well

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t5c6hg/global_telehealth?w=12

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager. 


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: E-Healthcare

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
