Global Telemedicine Market - Rising Demand for Digital Health Platform to Boost Growth | Technavio

The report segments the global telemedicine market by product (solutions
and services), by application (telehospital and telehome), and by
geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed
illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global telemedicine market,
according to Technavio ICT
researchers:
-
Increased demand for digital health platform: a major market driver
-
In 2017, the services segment dominated the market by occupying almost
59% market share
-
The Americas dominated the global telemedicine market with more than
39% share in 2017
-
IBM, GE, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, and HP are some of the players
in the market
Increased demand for digital health platform is one of the major factors
driving the global
telemedicine market. The healthcare industry is observing
phenomenal changes. This is indicated by the growing adoption of digital
health platforms such as m-health, telehealth, EMR, and other wireless
technologies. Currently, digital health platforms are important elements
in every healthcare organization as they enable remote monitoring of
patients, increase healthcare delivery efficiencies, improve access to
electronic health information, and improve the quality of healthcare
services along with cost reduction.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT
spending, “Through remote monitoring, patients can obtain
automated follow-ups and get a continued connection to healthcare
services in terms of the day-to-day healing process and further patient
examination if required. Digital health platforms support a wide range
of healthcare needs and functions such as chronic disease management,
clinical decision support, and population health management.”
Americas: largest telemedicine market
In 2017, the Americas dominated the global
telemedicine market. The share of APAC in the global
telemedicine market will have a substantial growth during the forecast
period when compared with the Americas and EMEA. The Americas and EMEA
are anticipated to have slow growth during the forecast period because
they are early adopters of new technology. As a result, there is market
saturation in the North American and Western European countries, leading
to a decline in their market share. APAC is expected to witness high
growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness
of telemedicine and the high penetration of global vendors offering
telemedicine solutions in APAC.
Growing acceptance of video consulting: a major market trend
Due to the declining cost of smart devices and increasing internet
penetration, people can consult doctors at their convenience without
having to travel long distances for minor treatments or consultations.
Doctors may also provide support to their patients constantly without
being present at their clinics or hospitals. Therefore, there is
increased acceptance of video consulting. Video consulting allows both
patients and doctors to save a lot of time and make use of or provide
timely care in case of chronic diseases and sudden ill-health. It aids
in providing first aid in a crisis, but it can also be used to provide
special hospital services that increase the chances of patient survival.
