Global Textile Chemicals Market 2017-2025 - Increasing Demand from Apparel Industry is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/26/2018 | 08:12pm CET

The "Global Textile Chemicals Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The textile chemicals market was valued at US$ 21.80 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 30.23 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025.

The production and demand of textile products is growing at rate of more than 3% yearly owing to increasing demand from apparel industry due to rising population. The market is also affected by factors such as growth in the demand for textile chemical from home furnishing products, development of eco-friendly chemicals for textiles industries, and evolution of packaging industries, require large textile chemicals.

Home furnishings was the dominating segment in the textile chemicals market in 2016, owing to the increase in spending capacity and rising disposable income of consumers in developing economies such as China and India. Apparel segment is the fastest growing applications segment of textile chemicals market, due to the change in the lifestyle of people and consumer choice in emerging economies. Industrial and other application segment include medical gloves, workshop clothing, geotextiles, and any more. Industrial and other application segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the forecast period.

Some of the major companies operating in the market include Archroma, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Company, DyStar Group, Fibro Chem, LLC, German Chemicals Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kiri Industries Limited, Omnova Solutions, Inc., Omya United Chemicals, Pulcra Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd., and The Lubrizol Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Global Textile Chemicals Market Overview

Chapter 4. Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Product Type, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5. Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Geography, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Archroma
  • BASF SE
  • Bayer AG
  • Covestro AG
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • DyStar Group
  • Fibro Chem, LLC
  • German Chemicals Ltd.
  • Huntsman International LLC
  • Kiri Industries Limited
  • Omnova Solutions, Inc.
  • Omya United Chemicals
  • Pulcr

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g3pz67/global_textile?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
