Global Textile Chemicals Market 2017-2025 - Increasing Demand from Apparel Industry is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Textile Chemicals Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis,
Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and
Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The textile chemicals market was valued at US$ 21.80 Bn in 2016, and is
expected to reach US$ 30.23 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from
2017 to 2025.
The production and demand of textile products is growing at rate of more
than 3% yearly owing to increasing demand from apparel industry due to
rising population. The market is also affected by factors such as growth
in the demand for textile chemical from home furnishing products,
development of eco-friendly chemicals for textiles industries, and
evolution of packaging industries, require large textile chemicals.
Home furnishings was the dominating segment in the textile chemicals
market in 2016, owing to the increase in spending capacity and rising
disposable income of consumers in developing economies such as China and
India. Apparel segment is the fastest growing applications segment of
textile chemicals market, due to the change in the lifestyle of people
and consumer choice in emerging economies. Industrial and other
application segment include medical gloves, workshop clothing,
geotextiles, and any more. Industrial and other application segment is
expected to grow at a moderate rate in the forecast period.
Some of the major companies operating in the market include Archroma,
BASF SE, Bayer AG, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Company, DyStar Group,
Fibro Chem, LLC, German Chemicals Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Kiri
Industries Limited, Omnova Solutions, Inc., Omya United Chemicals,
Pulcra Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd., and The Lubrizol
Corporation.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Global Textile Chemicals Market Overview
Chapter 4. Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Product Type, 2015-2025
(US$ Mn)
Chapter 5. Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Application, 2015-2025
(US$ Mn)
Chapter 6. Global Textile Chemicals Market, by Geography, 2015-2025 (US$
Mn)
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
-
Archroma
-
BASF SE
-
Bayer AG
-
Covestro AG
-
Dow Chemical Company
-
DyStar Group
-
Fibro Chem, LLC
-
German Chemicals Ltd.
-
Huntsman International LLC
-
Kiri Industries Limited
-
Omnova Solutions, Inc.
-
Omya United Chemicals
-
Pulcr
