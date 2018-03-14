Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Thrombus Partnering 2012 to 2018 - Deals Listed by Company A-Z, Industry Sector, Stage of Development, Technology Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 05:25pm CET

The "Global Thrombus Partnering 2012 to 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thrombus Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2012 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Therapy Partnering trends in numbers

Partnering in numbers - by year

Partnering in numbers - most active

Partnering in numbers - by industry sector

Partnering in numbers - by deal type

Partnering in numbers - by technology type

Partnering in numbers - by stage of development

Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers

Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory

Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z

Partnering deals directory - by deal value

Partnering deals directory - by industry sector

Partnering deals directory - by deal type

Partnering deals directory - by stage of development

Partnering deals directory - by technology area

Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document

Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers

M&A in numbers - by year

Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory

M&A deals directory - by company A-Z

M&A deals directory - by deal value

Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers

Financing in numbers - by year

Financing in numbers - by financing type

Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ggn87/global_thrombus?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:42pWeyland Tech, Inc. Announces Acquisition Offer From Strategic Partners DDBill Payment Co., Ltd. and Dinpay Technology Group Ltd.
GL
05:41pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : One-time embattled Chipotle CMO resigns with perks
AQ
05:41pSHILOH INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:41pWaypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence
BU
05:41pGLOBAL CANCER SYMPTOMS PARTNERING 2012-2018 : Deals by Company A-Z, Industry Sector, Stage of Development & Technology Type - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:41pImmunoRestoration Announces Exclusive License to Immunotherapeutic Cancer Vaccine Platform from the University of Pennsylvania
BU
05:41pJCDECAUX : North America is certified a "Great Place to Work®"
GL
05:40pWalmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon
RE
05:40pATLAS MARA : Zimdaba London 2018 Investment forum on 15th and 16th March to bring senior Zimbabwean Ministers to London
AQ
05:40pPATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG : PATRIZIA delivers excellent performance across a stronger pan-European platform in 2017
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : ADIDAS : shares jump on buyback, profit optimism
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Annual Results Weaker, But Still a Cut Above the Rest -- Update
3VOLKSWAGEN : VW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trade war concerns flatten yields, roil stocks
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Walmart to Offer Home Delivery of Groceries in 100 Cities

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.