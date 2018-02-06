Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Tin Market 2017-2025: Applications, Growth Trends, Key Players, & Competitive Strategies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:29am CET

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tin Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tin market was valued at US$ 75,628 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 89,852 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Some of the major companies operating in the market include Empresa Metalrgica Vinto S.A, Gejiu Zili Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd., Guangxi China Tin Group, Malaysia Smelting Corporation, Metallo-Chimique International N.V., Minsur S.A., PT Timah (Persero) Tbk, Thailand Smelting and Refining Co., Ltd. (Thaisarco), Yunnan Chengfeng Non-ferrous Metals Co., Ltd., and Yunnan Tin Group Company Limited.

Tin is a flexible metal, which does not get easily oxidized. It is formed from mineral cassiterite in the form of tin oxide. The production as well as consumption gaps is controlled nearly to 4% of the total market. Expanding consumer electronics industry and food & beverage industry are the key driving factors for the growth of global tin market. The overall packaged food industry is growing due to changing food habits, thereby leading the demand for related packaging materials. With the substantially growing consumption of packaged food in developing economies, the overall tin market too is expected to witness promising growth in the following years. Apart from food & beverages, the major share of revenue comes from the consumer electronics industry.

Soldering is the most crucial application of tin across the semiconductor & electronics industry. Soldering contributes almost 51% of revenue share in the overall tin market. Thus, consistently growing electronics industry worldwide would further escalate the tin market growth. Nevertheless, the most significant barrier faced by the global tin market is the sinking levels of tin ore in tin mines across the world.

Asia Pacific was the dominant market with a share of around 75% in 2016, and is likely to grow with a CAGR of around 1.8% during the forecast period. Presence of strong semiconductor & electronics manufacturing industry in China and Japan is likely to drive the regional market growth. India is emerging market for tin in the forecast period. Latin America is projected to show promising growth in the forecast period, as the region has paced up its economic growth.

The region is seen as the next hub for sectors such as mining and industrial manufacturing. Increasing urbanization in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, is set to increase the demand for food and electronics, which in turn will drive the tin market here.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1 Market Snapshot
2.2 Market Snapshot: Global Tin Market
2.3 Global Tin Market, by Application, 2016
2.4 Global Tin Market, by Geography, 2016

Chapter 3. Global Tin Market Dynamics
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Drivers
3.2.1 Expansion in the Consumer Electronics Industry
3.3 Challenges
3.3.1 Increasing Usage of Aluminum as a Substitute for Tin
3.4 Future Prospects
3.4.1 Shifting focus toward recycling of tin

Chapter 4. Global Tin Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)
4.1 Overview
4.2 Soldering
4.3 Tin Plating
4.4 Chemicals
4.5 Brass & Bronze
4.6 Glass
4.7 Others

Chapter 5. Global Tin Market, by Geography, 2015-2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

  • Empresa Metalrgica Vinto S.A
  • Gejiu Zili Mining and Smelting Co., Ltd.
  • Guangxi China Tin Group
  • Malaysia Smelting Corporation
  • Metallo-Chimique International N.V.
  • Minsur S.A.
  • PT Timah (Persero) Tbk
  • Thailand Smelting and Refining Co.,

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rqxxzq/global_tin_market?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Non Ferrous Metals

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05a LENOVO : Datacentrix takes the honour of hosting annual Barloworld Tech Day
11:04a THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC : - Stabilisation Notice
11:03a Boeing signs nearly $1 billion of services deals, eyes $50 billion target
11:03a Japan Tobacco to launch new smokeless product this year
11:03a GLOBAL PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS MARKET 2017-2025 : A Highly Competitive Market Comprising a Large Number of Players
11:03a GLOBAL OSTEOPOROSIS TREATMENT MARKET 2017-2025 : Key Players are Allergan, Amgen, Actavis, Eli Lilly and Co, F.Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer &Teva
11:02a TECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Publication of Technopolis Financial Statement Release 2017
11:02a ITOCHU : Smart battery business signs deal to supply in Japan
11:02a Global $33.2 Bn Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Other Techniques
11:01a YPO to Host World’s Top Business Leaders and Innovators at 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3BP : BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
4CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Apple supplier Cirrus plunges after disappointing results
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRDGOLD : releases forecast and pro forma financial information for WRTRP acquisition

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.