Global Tooling Market - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis | Technavio

The global
tooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 6% during the
period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005029/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global tooling market 2017-2021 under their heavy industry library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the global
tooling market by product, which includes milling tools, drills,
stationary tool inserts, and turning tools. The report also determines
the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and
impact, which includes key geographies such as (APAC, EMEA, and the
Americas)
Avail Technavio’s
Year-End Special offer: Get 50% off on this
report and all other reports covering industries like ICT; energy; food
and beverage; healthcare and life sciences; automotive; industrial
automation; education; and many more. Offer valid only from Dec 18 –
Jan 7.
Market driver: increased adoption of HSS tools
The most important need for the hour for manufacturers is to minimize
the manufacturing time with minimum impact on the quality of the
product. Consumers want on-time and defect-free delivery schedules for
products. To enable the same, customers are insisting on and verifying
the quality reports from manufacturers. To enable high-efficiency for
complex machining operations, the usage of high-speed steel (HSS) metal
cutting tools has increased significantly, which are far more superior
in quality than conventional tools.
According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for tools
and components, “HSS metal cutting tools ensure high
precision and is widely accepted across various end-user industries.
Industries where precision is of high importance, even a deviation of
microns is not acceptable and such non-adherence to design
specifications would have an adverse effect which would lead to
rejections and reworks.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: use of rotary turning in high-temperature alloys in
aerospace industry
Owing to the superior thermal and mechanical properties, the demand for
high-performance alloys in the aerospace industry is increasing.
Superior thermal alloys decrease the machinability, resulting in low
productivity. When conventional techniques are used, they fail to
increase the productivity of high-performance alloys. Therefore, special
processes like turn-milling and rotary turning, increase the
productivity of these applications.
Market challenge: fluctuating raw material prices
Fluctuating raw material prices disrupt the pricing strategy of machine
tool manufacturers. The cost of training the workforce also adds to the
overall cost. Additional costs are incurred by manufacturers while
hiring consultants or design specialists. All these factors add to
manufacturing costs, thus affecting the growth of the global tooling
market.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how
Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Key vendors in the market
-
BIG KAISER Precision tooling
-
FRAISA
-
Guhring
-
Kennametal
-
Sandvik
With the presence of numerous players, the global
tooling market is considerably fragmented. There is tough
competition among major vendors in the market. Customized equipment is
being offered at low prices by several regional and local vendors to
capture higher market shares. The competition is expected to intensify
with these developments, as in some cases it becomes difficult for
international vendors to compete in terms of quality and services.
Vendors, globally, are working toward achieving cost-effectiveness and
efficiency in their services.
Get a sample copy of the global
tooling market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing tools
and components research library and
find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171225005029/en/