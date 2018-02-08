Global Tooth Replacement Market Report 2017-2022 - $13 Billion Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tooth Replacement Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tooth replacement market will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 13,035.2 million by 2022

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric and edentulous population, growing dental tourism for advanced dental solutions, increasing disposable incomes in the developing countries, growing dental clinics with advanced dental treatments, and increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry. In addition, growing CAD/CAM industry and increasing number of integrated dental clinics provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, high cost of CAD/CAM treatment and limited reimbursement hinders the adoption of tooth replacement solutions to some extent.



Europe holds the major share in the global tooth replacement market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific region. However, The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the less stringent regulations, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, growing demand for advanced dental procedures, growing dental tourism, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population.



The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product & application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global tooth replacement market were new product launches & product enhancements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. New product launches & product enhancements were the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global tooth replacement market.



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, regions, and countries?

What is the historical market for tooth replacement across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends in the global tooth replacement market?

Who are the major players in the global tooth replacement market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global tooth replacement market?

What are the recent developments in the global tooth replacement market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global tooth replacement market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global tooth replacement market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Market Share Analysis



5. Tooth Replacement Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dental Implants

5.2.1. Tapered Implants

5.2.2. Parallel Walled Implants

5.3. Dental Prosthetics

5.3.1. Crowns

5.3.2. Bridges

5.3.3. Dentures

5.3.4. Veneers

5.3.5. Inlays and Onlays

5.4. Dental Abutments

5.5. Dental Biomaterials

5.5.1. Dental Bone Grafts

5.5.2. Tissue Regeneration Materials

5.5.3. Membranes

5.6. CAD/CAM Systems

5.7. Imaging and Surgical Systems

5.8. Dental Scanners

5.8.1. Intraoral Scanners

5.8.2. Extra-Oral Scanners



6. Geographic Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. New Product Launches

7.2. Expansions

7.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

7.4. Partnerships, Product Upgradations, Collaborations & Agreements



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Institut Straumann AG

8.1. Institut Straumann AG

8.2. Ivoclar Vivadent AG

8.3. Avinent Implant System, SL

8.4. Anthogyr SAS

8.5. Neoss Limited

8.6. Camlog Biotechnologies AG

8.7. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

8.8. 3M Company

8.9. Planmeca OY

8.10. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

8.11. Bicon, LLC.

8.12. Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

8.13. Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

8.14. Align Technology Inc.

8.15. Danaher Corporation

8.16. Soredex

8.17. Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7zr9r/global_tooth?w=12





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Dental