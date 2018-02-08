Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Tooth Replacement Market Report 2017-2022 - $13 Billion Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2018 | 11:05am CET

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tooth Replacement Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tooth replacement market will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period to reach USD 13,035.2 million by 2022

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric and edentulous population, growing dental tourism for advanced dental solutions, increasing disposable incomes in the developing countries, growing dental clinics with advanced dental treatments, and increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry. In addition, growing CAD/CAM industry and increasing number of integrated dental clinics provides significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, high cost of CAD/CAM treatment and limited reimbursement hinders the adoption of tooth replacement solutions to some extent.

Europe holds the major share in the global tooth replacement market, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific region. However, The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to the less stringent regulations, increasing number of hospitals and clinics, growing demand for advanced dental procedures, growing dental tourism, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population.

The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product & application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global tooth replacement market were new product launches & product enhancements, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions. New product launches & product enhancements were the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global tooth replacement market.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product type, regions, and countries?
  • What is the historical market for tooth replacement across the globe?
  • What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
  • What are the major drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends in the global tooth replacement market?
  • Who are the major players in the global tooth replacement market and what share of the market do they hold?
  • Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
  • What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global tooth replacement market?
  • What are the recent developments in the global tooth replacement market?
  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global tooth replacement market?
  • What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
  • Who are the local emerging players in the global tooth replacement market and how do they compete with the global players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency and Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.3. Market Size Estimation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunities
4.5. Market Share Analysis

5. Tooth Replacement Market, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Dental Implants
5.2.1. Tapered Implants
5.2.2. Parallel Walled Implants
5.3. Dental Prosthetics
5.3.1. Crowns
5.3.2. Bridges
5.3.3. Dentures
5.3.4. Veneers
5.3.5. Inlays and Onlays
5.4. Dental Abutments
5.5. Dental Biomaterials
5.5.1. Dental Bone Grafts
5.5.2. Tissue Regeneration Materials
5.5.3. Membranes
5.6. CAD/CAM Systems
5.7. Imaging and Surgical Systems
5.8. Dental Scanners
5.8.1. Intraoral Scanners
5.8.2. Extra-Oral Scanners

6. Geographic Analysis

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. New Product Launches
7.2. Expansions
7.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
7.4. Partnerships, Product Upgradations, Collaborations & Agreements

8. Company Profiles
8.1. Institut Straumann AG
8.1. Institut Straumann AG
8.2. Ivoclar Vivadent AG
8.3. Avinent Implant System, SL
8.4. Anthogyr SAS
8.5. Neoss Limited
8.6. Camlog Biotechnologies AG
8.7. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
8.8. 3M Company
8.9. Planmeca OY
8.10. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
8.11. Bicon, LLC.
8.12. Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
8.13. Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.
8.14. Align Technology Inc.
8.15. Danaher Corporation
8.16. Soredex
8.17. Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z7zr9r/global_tooth?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Dental

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17a JD COM : Launches Australia & New Zealand Regional Office
11:17a DATANG INTL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Delay in Despatch of Circulars
11:17a AI EXPO : What to Expect at the AI Expo Global in London this April
11:16a Maritime patrol aircraft seen as key in Asia, but buyers elusive
11:15a POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BK PLSKI : Report No. 2/2018 – Prepayment of the loan facility extented by Nordea Bank AB (publ)
11:15a PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT : adds three agents to Perishables Network
11:15a XRF SCIENTIFIC : What is a Hydraulic Press?
11:15a 2018 Advances in Nanoencapsulation Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com
11:15a NAVIGANT RESEARCH : Expects Market Revenue for Energy Efficient Buildings in Asia Pacific to Exceed $111 Billion in 2026
11:14a TESLA : Did SpaceX put a Tesla in orbit? Florida Flat Earthers say space travel doesn't exist
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BP : France's Total lifts shareholder rewards as profit jumps
2J SAINSBURY : Tesco faces record 4 billion pounds equal pay claim
3TESLA : Tesla sticks by Model 3 target, warns spending could rise in 2018
4Shares fragile, U.S. budget deal puts bonds on defensive
5ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP : ZURICH INSURANCE : 2017 Net Profit Fell on Natural-Disaster Losses

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.