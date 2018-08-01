Global Torpedo Market Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 3.37% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The analysts forecast the Global Torpedo Market to grow at a CAGR of
3.37% during the period 2018-2022.
Torpedoes are integral in modern-day naval combat and are used in a
range of applications. The increasing demand for torpedoes is owing to
their versatility that enables them to be launched from various
platforms such as fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters to submarines and
surface ships.
The development of hybrid torpedoes will be a key trend driving market
growth. Hybrid propulsion systems offer improved efficiency in
comparison to conventional systems. With high efficiency at low speeds,
the range of the attack is improved with sufficient power left for
high-speed operation. With these improvements in operating efficiency
and endurance, hybrid torpedoes are equipped with the capability to
perform a wide range of missions.
The Increasing investments in undersea capabilities will drive the
market growth. With the rapid pace of technological advancement in
undersea warfare, there is need to replace existing submarines with
improved and lethal warfare systems. Manufacturers are focusing on
equipping the submarines with features such as endurance, stealth,
underwater weapon systems, sensors, and communication systems.
The report states that the incremental expenditure in torpedo defense
system will impact the market growth. The advancements in anti-submarine
torpedoes drive the investments in torpedo countermeasure systems. The
manufacturers deploy cost-effective, lightweight, high-performance,
stationery jammers, and mobile target emulators, to protect the threat
from acoustic homing torpedoes.
Companies Mentioned
-
ATLAS ELEKTRONIK
-
BAE Systems
-
Leonardo
-
Lockheed Martin
-
Raytheon
-
Saab
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Application
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9clkbv/global_torpedo?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005613/en/