Global Torpedo Market Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 3.37% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The analysts forecast the Global Torpedo Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.37% during the period 2018-2022.

Torpedoes are integral in modern-day naval combat and are used in a range of applications. The increasing demand for torpedoes is owing to their versatility that enables them to be launched from various platforms such as fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters to submarines and surface ships.

The development of hybrid torpedoes will be a key trend driving market growth. Hybrid propulsion systems offer improved efficiency in comparison to conventional systems. With high efficiency at low speeds, the range of the attack is improved with sufficient power left for high-speed operation. With these improvements in operating efficiency and endurance, hybrid torpedoes are equipped with the capability to perform a wide range of missions.

The Increasing investments in undersea capabilities will drive the market growth. With the rapid pace of technological advancement in undersea warfare, there is need to replace existing submarines with improved and lethal warfare systems. Manufacturers are focusing on equipping the submarines with features such as endurance, stealth, underwater weapon systems, sensors, and communication systems.

The report states that the incremental expenditure in torpedo defense system will impact the market growth. The advancements in anti-submarine torpedoes drive the investments in torpedo countermeasure systems. The manufacturers deploy cost-effective, lightweight, high-performance, stationery jammers, and mobile target emulators, to protect the threat from acoustic homing torpedoes.

Companies Mentioned

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

BAE Systems

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Saab

