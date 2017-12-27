Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market - Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Global
Travel & Expense Management Software Market (2017-2023)"
report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market size is expected
to reach $2.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR
during the forecast period.
Travel and expense management software finds it adoption in enterprises,
largely to manage and audit employee-initiated expenses such as travel
and entertainment. The implementation of the software helps in
controlling and monitoring expense showcasing reports, and as result,
managing the business processes efficiently, and also controlling
fraudulent activities. The software helps in gaining more visibility on
all the claims and bring in efficient management of reimbursement
claims. The adoption of travel and expense management software has been
rapidly growing in enterprises for better, efficient, and flexible
travel and expenses management. The adoption of the technology is also
helping enterprises in managing expenses, and forecasting expenses which
allows in better business forecast.
Based on Deployment Types, the market report segments the market into
Cloud Based and On Premise. Based on Verticals, the Global Travel &
Expense Management Software market segments the market into
Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities,
Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, and Others. Based on
Regions, the Global Travel & Expense Management Software market segments
the market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific,
Middle East and Africa.
Companies Mentioned
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Apptricity Corp.
-
SAP SE (Concur)
-
Basware
-
Expensify
-
Chrome River Technologies
-
Infor, Inc.
-
Coupa Software
-
Trippeo Technologies
-
Ariett
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market
4. Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market by Vertical
5. Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market by Region
6. Company Profiles
