Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market - Expected to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 10:27am EST

The "Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Travel and expense management software finds it adoption in enterprises, largely to manage and audit employee-initiated expenses such as travel and entertainment. The implementation of the software helps in controlling and monitoring expense showcasing reports, and as result, managing the business processes efficiently, and also controlling fraudulent activities. The software helps in gaining more visibility on all the claims and bring in efficient management of reimbursement claims. The adoption of travel and expense management software has been rapidly growing in enterprises for better, efficient, and flexible travel and expenses management. The adoption of the technology is also helping enterprises in managing expenses, and forecasting expenses which allows in better business forecast.

Based on Deployment Types, the market report segments the market into Cloud Based and On Premise. Based on Verticals, the Global Travel & Expense Management Software market segments the market into Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global Travel & Expense Management Software market segments the market into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned

  • Oracle Corporation
  • Apptricity Corp.
  • SAP SE (Concur)
  • Basware
  • Expensify
  • Chrome River Technologies
  • Infor, Inc.
  • Coupa Software
  • Trippeo Technologies
  • Ariett

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market

4. Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market by Vertical

5. Global Travel & Expense Management Software Market by Region

6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cngwmm/global_travel_and.


© Business Wire 2017
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:58p INTERNATIONAL PAPER : 'Adult for a day' -- non-profit's simulated town hands kids the keys to a city
04:58p HENKEL : Spreads Holiday Cheer with Its Laundry and Beauty Care Products
04:57p CHEESECAKE FACTORY : Man charged in Wolfchase Galleria shooting that wounded 3
04:55p GEMINI CORPORATION : Provides Corporate Update
04:55p BETTERU EDUCATION : to Launch an Education Blockchain Ecosystem Project as Part of the Corporation’s 2018 Growth Strategies
04:54p XERO : 1 What is 2018 looking like for your business?
04:54p FIRED UP : GE Successfully Tested Its First 3D-Printed Turboprop Engine
04:53p A2 MILK : Finalists for leader of year make competition red hot
04:53p Global Big Data Security Market - Expected to Reach $30.9 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets
04:51p Global Payout, Inc. CEO, James H., Reflects on the Highlights, and Achievements of 2017
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN : FTSE lifted by commodities while takeover approach boosts IWG
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : Geely to Acquire Cevian Capital's Stake in Volvo AB
3DAIMLER : SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR DAIMLER TRUCKS: unit sales in 2017 significantly higher than in previous year; e..
4CHIYODA CORP : CHIYODA : New Organization Structure effective from 1 April 2018
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea prosecutors seek 12 years jail for Samsung heir..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.