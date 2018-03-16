Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical
Pipeline Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Drug Market Dosage Price &
Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2024 Report Highlights:
-
Global TNF Inhibitors Market Trends
-
Key TNF Inhibitors Drug Sales, Price & Dosage Analysis
-
Global TNF Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase
-
Sales Projections of Key Drugs Till 2024
-
Clinical Pipeline Data by Phase
-
TNF Inhibitors Market Future Outlook
-
Marketed Drug Clinical & Patent Insight
Etanercept (Enbrel), Infliximab (Remicade), Adalimumab (Humira) ,
Certolizumab, and Golimumab (Simponi) are the key therapeutics that make
up the global TNF inhibitors Market. Among these, Humira and Remicade
have made it to the list of Blockbuster drugs of 2017 with global sales
of US$ 17.6 Billion and US$ 5.9 Billion Respectively. Remicade is
closely followed by another TNF inhibitor Enbrel, with global sales of
US$ 5.8 Billion.
With the launch of biosimilar version of each TNF inhibitors, the global
TNF inhibitors market is bound to undergo a dynamic change with respect
to revenues. Factors like patent expiration, involvement of emerging
biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, collaboration and support from
regulatory authorities for easy approval has facilitated the
commercialization of novel TNF inhibitors and their biosimilars.
Although the TNF inhibitors market is being flooded with wide range of
TNF Biosimilars; certain therapeutics are bound to remain dominant in
the global TNF inhibitors market. For instance, Despite Humira being one
of the earliest therapeutic in the market, it has managed to acquire the
largest market size globally. The success of Humira indicates high
market potential in the newly approved therapeutics that are anticipated
to enter the market soon, thus proving that the TNF inhibitor segment is
here to stay.
While North America is still the Dominant market when it comes to TNF
inhibitors; Analysis shows the market dominance shifting towards
European and Asian regions during the forecast period. Patent Expiry of
Existing TNF inhibitors, Favorable reimbursement plans, lenient drug
regulation laws are few key reasons for the shift of the TNF inhibitors
market towards the European and Asia Pacific Region. Further, launching
of new products, advancement in scientific and technical aspect of Drug
development and increasing investment in healthcare are fuelling factors
that provide an optimistic forecast in the developing Asian regions like
China and India.
Global Increase in elderly population and rise in the prevalence of
rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and inflammatory bowel
disease are key factors that drive the TNF inhibitors market. Studies
indicate that 20% of the global population is suffering from some kind
of chronic pain, with rheumatoid arthritis showing the highest
prevalence. Estimated data indicates that the number of people suffering
from Rheumatoid arthritis alone might rise to over 78 Million by 2040,
thus ensuring exponential growth to the TNF inhibitors Market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Tumor Necrosis Factor - An Overview
2. Significance of Tumor Necrosis Factor
3. Working Mechanism of Tumor Necrosis Factors (TNF) Inhibitors & Their
Therapeutic Evolution
4. Approaches Used in Development of TNF Inhibitors
5. Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha Inhibitors Pipeline Overview
6. Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha Inhibitors Clinical Pipeline by
Company, Indication & Phase
7. Marketed Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Alpha Inhibitors Clinical
Insight by Company & Indication
8. Price, Dosage & Treatment Cost Analysis of Commercially Available TNF
Based Therapeutics
9. Current Market Trends & Recent Advances in the TNF Inhibitors Segment
10. TNF Inhibitor- Sales & Patent Analysis
11. TNF Inhibitors Market Driving Parameters
12. Restraining Factors of the Global TNF Inhibitors Market
13. Global - TNF Inhibitors Future Forecast & Sales Projections
14. Competitive Landscape
-
AbbVie
-
Ablynx
-
Apogenix
-
AryoGen Biopharma
-
Bionovis
-
CASI Pharmaceuticals
-
Celgene Corporation
-
Celltrion
-
Delenex Therapeutics
-
Dexa Medica
-
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals
-
GlaxoSmithKline
-
HanAll Biopharma
-
Intas Pharmaceuticals
-
Janssen Biotech
-
LEO Pharma
-
LG Life Sciences
-
MedImmune
-
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
-
Novartis
-
PROBIOMED
-
Reliance Life Sciences
-
Samsung Bioepis
-
Sandoz
-
Sanofi-Aventis
-
Shanghai CP Guojian Pharmaceutical
-
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
-
Simcere Pharmaceutical
-
Toyama Chemical
-
Tsumura
-
UCB
-
Zydus Cadila
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2vz855/global_tumor?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180316005263/en/