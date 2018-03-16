Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors Drug Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Etanercept (Enbrel), Infliximab (Remicade), Adalimumab (Humira) , Certolizumab, and Golimumab (Simponi) are the key therapeutics that make up the global TNF inhibitors Market. Among these, Humira and Remicade have made it to the list of Blockbuster drugs of 2017 with global sales of US$ 17.6 Billion and US$ 5.9 Billion Respectively. Remicade is closely followed by another TNF inhibitor Enbrel, with global sales of US$ 5.8 Billion.

With the launch of biosimilar version of each TNF inhibitors, the global TNF inhibitors market is bound to undergo a dynamic change with respect to revenues. Factors like patent expiration, involvement of emerging biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms, collaboration and support from regulatory authorities for easy approval has facilitated the commercialization of novel TNF inhibitors and their biosimilars.

Although the TNF inhibitors market is being flooded with wide range of TNF Biosimilars; certain therapeutics are bound to remain dominant in the global TNF inhibitors market. For instance, Despite Humira being one of the earliest therapeutic in the market, it has managed to acquire the largest market size globally. The success of Humira indicates high market potential in the newly approved therapeutics that are anticipated to enter the market soon, thus proving that the TNF inhibitor segment is here to stay.

While North America is still the Dominant market when it comes to TNF inhibitors; Analysis shows the market dominance shifting towards European and Asian regions during the forecast period. Patent Expiry of Existing TNF inhibitors, Favorable reimbursement plans, lenient drug regulation laws are few key reasons for the shift of the TNF inhibitors market towards the European and Asia Pacific Region. Further, launching of new products, advancement in scientific and technical aspect of Drug development and increasing investment in healthcare are fuelling factors that provide an optimistic forecast in the developing Asian regions like China and India.

Global Increase in elderly population and rise in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease are key factors that drive the TNF inhibitors market. Studies indicate that 20% of the global population is suffering from some kind of chronic pain, with rheumatoid arthritis showing the highest prevalence. Estimated data indicates that the number of people suffering from Rheumatoid arthritis alone might rise to over 78 Million by 2040, thus ensuring exponential growth to the TNF inhibitors Market.

