Global Tunable Filter Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 6.97% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Tunable Filter Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global tunable filter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$150.588 million by 2023, increasing from US$100.495 million in 2017.

Rising adoption of acousto-optic tunable filters (AOTFs) and implementation of liquid crystal tunable filters for various industrial applications is boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Also widespread application in military surveillance & communication platforms will further contribute to the demand for these filters over the next five years.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments.

Companies Mentioned

EXFO

K&L Microwave

Analog Devices

Semrock

Kent Optronics, Inc

SANTEC CORPORATION

Netcom Inc.

DiCon Fiberoptics

Coleman Microwave Company

Lorch Microwave

Micron Optics, Inc.

