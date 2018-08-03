Global Tunable Filter Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 6.97% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Tunable Filter Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global tunable filter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.97%
during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$150.588
million by 2023, increasing from US$100.495 million in 2017.
Rising adoption of acousto-optic tunable filters (AOTFs) and
implementation of liquid crystal tunable filters for various industrial
applications is boosting the market growth during the forecast period.
Also widespread application in military surveillance & communication
platforms will further contribute to the demand for these filters over
the next five years.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the
demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major
drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an
exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth
information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and
regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.
Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue
contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the
study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done
through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published
by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press
releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration
while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down
approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the
overall market and key segments.
Companies Mentioned
-
EXFO
-
K&L Microwave
-
Analog Devices
-
Semrock
-
Kent Optronics, Inc
-
SANTEC CORPORATION
-
Netcom Inc.
-
DiCon Fiberoptics
-
Coleman Microwave Company
-
Lorch Microwave
-
Micron Optics, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Tunable Filter Market by Type
6. Global Tunable Filter Market by Device Type
7. Global Tunable Filter Market by End User Industry
8. Global Tunable Filter Market by Geography
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
