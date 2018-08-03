Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Tunable Filter Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023, With an Expected CAGR of 6.97% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 05:18pm CEST

The "Global Tunable Filter Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global tunable filter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.97% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$150.588 million by 2023, increasing from US$100.495 million in 2017.

Rising adoption of acousto-optic tunable filters (AOTFs) and implementation of liquid crystal tunable filters for various industrial applications is boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Also widespread application in military surveillance & communication platforms will further contribute to the demand for these filters over the next five years.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • EXFO
  • K&L Microwave
  • Analog Devices
  • Semrock
  • Kent Optronics, Inc
  • SANTEC CORPORATION
  • Netcom Inc.
  • DiCon Fiberoptics
  • Coleman Microwave Company
  • Lorch Microwave
  • Micron Optics, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Tunable Filter Market by Type

6. Global Tunable Filter Market by Device Type

7. Global Tunable Filter Market by End User Industry

8. Global Tunable Filter Market by Geography

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c2rf8l/global_tunable?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:34pCHINA RESOURCES BEER : Dutch beermaker Heineken takes USD 3.1 billion stake in China's top brewer
AQ
05:34pANTIGUA SAYS INDIAN AGENCIES HAD GIVEN 'NO ADVERSE INFORMATION' ON MEHUL CHOKSI DURING CITIZENSHIP CHECK : Report
AQ
05:34pIMMUNOGEN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:33pNCSOFT : Harmonix and NCSOFT Enter Strategic Partnership for Multiplatform Publishing Deal
AQ
05:33pDEUTZ : Significant improvement in earnings at DEUTZ; New orders up by almost 37 per cent; Sharp increases in revenue, operating profit and EBIT margin; New market presence in China
AQ
05:33pROLLS ROYCE : 2018 Half Year Results
AQ
05:33pNEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : reports 28% YoY increase in Total Income
AQ
05:33pROCKWELL COLLINS : declares regular quarterly dividend; Rockwell Collins, building trust every day
AQ
05:33pAPPOINTMENT : Vice President Communications, Alstom
AQ
05:33pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Built and Operated Planet-Seeking Spacecraft Begins Multi-Year Mission; First science-quality images taken using onboard cameras; Space * TESS * NASA * Satellites August 02, 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
3TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.