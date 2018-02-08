Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market 2018-2026: Focus on Regional Perspective and Stakeholder Assessment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market Anticipated to Reach
$3.62 Billion by 2026
Presently, the UAS Traffic management (UTM) system market is in its
development phase. There are number of factors that are pushing towards
the need for a UTM architecture. This includes increased adoption of
drones, emerging regulations for the UTM system, and developments of the
key stakeholders that are working together for developing a common UTM
system. Furthermore, lucrative business opportunities are expected to
emerge for different stakeholders with the UTM system replacing the
existing air traffic management (ATM) for both manned and unmanned
aviation.
Some of the key stakeholders involved in UAS traffic management system
market are, UAS Service Supplier (USS), Commercial Drone Operator,
Communication System Provider, Data Service Provider, Law Enforcement,
and Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP). Among all the stakeholders,
the role of USS will play the central part in the UTM systems market and
it is also one of the biggest investable opportunities for companies in
the overall UTM eco-system.
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
-
Increase in Number of Drones in Airspace
-
Emerging Regulations for UAS Traffic Management
-
Key Stakeholders Working Towards a Common UTM Architecture
Restraints
-
Growing Security and Safety Concerns
-
Privacy Concerns
-
Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks
Opportunities
-
Potential Growth Opportunities for Key Stakeholders
-
UTM replacing ATM for both Manned and Unmanned Aviation
Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary
1 Research Scope and Methodology
2 Market Dynamics
3 Competitive Insights
4 Industry Analysis
5 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market
6 Stakeholder Analysis in Global UAS Traffic Management System Market
7 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market Scenario by Region
8 Company Profiles
-
3D Robotics, Inc.
-
AirMap
-
Airware
-
Altitude Angel
-
Analytical Graphics, Inc.
-
DJI Innovations
-
DeDrone
-
Gryphon Sensors
-
Kittyhawk.io
-
Microdrones
-
Precision Hawk
-
SenseFly
-
Skyward.io
-
Unifly
-
vHive
