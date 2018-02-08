Log in
Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market 2018-2026: Focus on Regional Perspective and Stakeholder Assessment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/08/2018 | 11:03am CET

The "Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market: Focus on Regional Perspective and Stakeholder Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market Anticipated to Reach $3.62 Billion by 2026

Presently, the UAS Traffic management (UTM) system market is in its development phase. There are number of factors that are pushing towards the need for a UTM architecture. This includes increased adoption of drones, emerging regulations for the UTM system, and developments of the key stakeholders that are working together for developing a common UTM system. Furthermore, lucrative business opportunities are expected to emerge for different stakeholders with the UTM system replacing the existing air traffic management (ATM) for both manned and unmanned aviation.

Some of the key stakeholders involved in UAS traffic management system market are, UAS Service Supplier (USS), Commercial Drone Operator, Communication System Provider, Data Service Provider, Law Enforcement, and Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP). Among all the stakeholders, the role of USS will play the central part in the UTM systems market and it is also one of the biggest investable opportunities for companies in the overall UTM eco-system.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Increase in Number of Drones in Airspace
  • Emerging Regulations for UAS Traffic Management
  • Key Stakeholders Working Towards a Common UTM Architecture

Restraints

  • Growing Security and Safety Concerns
  • Privacy Concerns
  • Vulnerable to Cyber Attacks

Opportunities

  • Potential Growth Opportunities for Key Stakeholders
  • UTM replacing ATM for both Manned and Unmanned Aviation

Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

3 Competitive Insights

4 Industry Analysis

5 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market

6 Stakeholder Analysis in Global UAS Traffic Management System Market

7 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market Scenario by Region

8 Company Profiles

  • 3D Robotics, Inc.
  • AirMap
  • Airware
  • Altitude Angel
  • Analytical Graphics, Inc.
  • DJI Innovations
  • DeDrone
  • Gryphon Sensors
  • Kittyhawk.io
  • Microdrones
  • Precision Hawk
  • SenseFly
  • Skyward.io
  • Unifly
  • vHive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5n8fxf/global_uas?w=4


