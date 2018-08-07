Global Ultrapure Water Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 7.72% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Ultrapure Water Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Ultrapure Water Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% during the period 2018-2022.

Ultrapure water is the water treated to obtain the highest purity levels for use in critical cleaning and process feed applications. Ultrapure water is primarily used in the semiconductor industry, power plants, and healthcare sectors.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the ultrapure water market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from ultrapure water.

One trend affecting this market is the rapid evolution in the microelectronics sector the microelectronics industry is exhibiting rapid growth and producing computer chips or integrated chips, solar cells, and flat panel displays. These devices are manufactured in fabs that require large volumes of ultrapure water.

One driver influencing this market is the increase in the wafer size. Prevention of contamination is crucial to the semiconductor production process. Contaminant-free semiconductor wafers are used in the semiconductor production process. The cleaning of semiconductor wafers is critical, and this process requires ultrapure water.

The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the contamination in ultrapure water piping systems. Conduit pipes in ultrapure water systems can cause contamination. The piping systems for ultrapure water transportation is crucial, and the quality of the pipe system or conduit for ultrapure water inside the channel must be as clean as the conduit itself. Organic contamination, metallic contamination, and ionic contamination are the major factors that cause the contamination of piping systems.

Companies Mentioned

Danaher

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Ovivo

SUEZ

Veolia

