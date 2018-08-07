Global Ultrapure Water Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 7.72% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Ultrapure water is the water treated to obtain the highest purity levels
for use in critical cleaning and process feed applications. Ultrapure
water is primarily used in the semiconductor industry, power plants, and
healthcare sectors.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
ultrapure water market. To calculate the market size, the report
considers the revenue generated from ultrapure water.
One trend affecting this market is the rapid evolution in the
microelectronics sector the microelectronics industry is exhibiting
rapid growth and producing computer chips or integrated chips, solar
cells, and flat panel displays. These devices are manufactured in fabs
that require large volumes of ultrapure water.
One driver influencing this market is the increase in the wafer size.
Prevention of contamination is crucial to the semiconductor production
process. Contaminant-free semiconductor wafers are used in the
semiconductor production process. The cleaning of semiconductor wafers
is critical, and this process requires ultrapure water.
The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the
contamination in ultrapure water piping systems. Conduit pipes in
ultrapure water systems can cause contamination. The piping systems for
ultrapure water transportation is crucial, and the quality of the pipe
system or conduit for ultrapure water inside the channel must be as
clean as the conduit itself. Organic contamination, metallic
contamination, and ionic contamination are the major factors that cause
the contamination of piping systems.
Companies Mentioned
-
Danaher
-
Dow Water & Process Solutions
-
Ovivo
-
SUEZ
-
Veolia
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By End-User
08. Market Segmentation By Type
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers And Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
16. Appendix
