Global Ultrapure Water Market for Semiconductor Industry - Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 8.28% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Ultrapure Water Market for Semiconductor Industry 2018-2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The analysts forecast the global ultrapure water market for
semiconductor industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the period
2018-2022.
Ultrapure water (high-purity water) is water purified as per stringent
specifications and standards provided by different organizations.
Ultrapure semiconductor water is highly filtered deionized water and
does not contain any electrolytes.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global ultrapure water market for semiconductor industry for 2018-2022.
To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of
the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from
multiple sources.
One trend in the market is rapid evolution in microelectronics. The size
of electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops is getting
smaller day by day. Earlier, phones used to be big and there were only
desktops. Now cell phones have become so small that they fit into the
palm of our hand.
One driver in the market is increase in semiconductor wafer size. Over
the last four decades, the size of silicon wafers used in the
semiconductor industry has increased to 300 mm, which is leading to
reduced manufacturing costs for semiconductor wafers.
The report states that one challenge in the market is contamination in
ultrapure water piping system. Conduits or pipes used to supply
ultrapure water are identified as an area contributing to water
contamination. Major factors resulting in water contamination in piping
systems include organic contamination, metallic contamination, and ionic
contamination.
Companies Mentioned
-
Danaher
-
Dow Water & Process Solutions
-
Hitachi Zosen
-
Ovivo
-
SUEZ
-
Veolia
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Application
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
