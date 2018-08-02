Log in
Global Ultrapure Water Market for Semiconductor Industry - Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 8.28% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 04:30pm CEST

The "Global Ultrapure Water Market for Semiconductor Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global ultrapure water market for semiconductor industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% during the period 2018-2022.

Ultrapure water (high-purity water) is water purified as per stringent specifications and standards provided by different organizations. Ultrapure semiconductor water is highly filtered deionized water and does not contain any electrolytes.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ultrapure water market for semiconductor industry for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is rapid evolution in microelectronics. The size of electronic devices such as mobile phones and laptops is getting smaller day by day. Earlier, phones used to be big and there were only desktops. Now cell phones have become so small that they fit into the palm of our hand.

One driver in the market is increase in semiconductor wafer size. Over the last four decades, the size of silicon wafers used in the semiconductor industry has increased to 300 mm, which is leading to reduced manufacturing costs for semiconductor wafers.

The report states that one challenge in the market is contamination in ultrapure water piping system. Conduits or pipes used to supply ultrapure water are identified as an area contributing to water contamination. Major factors resulting in water contamination in piping systems include organic contamination, metallic contamination, and ionic contamination.

Companies Mentioned

  • Danaher
  • Dow Water & Process Solutions
  • Hitachi Zosen
  • Ovivo
  • SUEZ
  • Veolia

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Application

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m7b87t/global_ultrapure?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
