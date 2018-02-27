Global Ultraviolet LED Market Report 2018: Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023 - Focus on Technology Type (UV-A, UV-B and UV-C) and Application (Curing, Disinfection and Purification, Medical and Others)

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultraviolet LED Market - Analysis and Forecast (2017-2023) Focus on Technology Type (UV-A, UV-B and UV-C) and Application (Curing, Disinfection and Purification, Medical and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global UV LED Market to Reach $1,163.5 Million by 2023



The report presents a detailed market analysis including an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and growth trend mapped across technology, application, and geographies. The market is segmented on the basis of technology (UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C), application areas and geographical regions.



The market growth is primarily driven by the reduced prices of UV LEDs, and increased adaptability, efficiency, and enhanced lifespan of the UV LEDs when compared with the traditional LEDs. The worldwide ban on mercury vapor lamps post 2020, attributing to the health hazards of mercury, has also accelerated the growth of the UV LED market.



The development of UV LEDs with the help of next generation substrates, and the emerging application areas such as disinfection and purification, among others, are some of the factors that will contribute towards the growth of the market in the future. However, the transition from the UV lamps to UV LEDs, and the excessive amount of thermal heat generation from UV LEDs have been acting as restraints to the growth of the global UV LED market.



The UV LED by technology chapter is the result of a comprehensive and rigorous research. The chapter is divided into three major technologies which are the UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. The global UV LED market is currently being dominated by UV-A LED in terms of value. However, the high growth in UV-C LED is expected to drive the growth cycle for the UV LED market in the coming years, and UV-C is expected to attain the highest market share by 2023. This high growth can be majorly attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced disinfection & purification systems.



Since the last decade, UV LED systems have penetrated a plethora of application areas including curing, disinfection and purification, and medical, among others. The report provides an exhaustive application analysis including the market statistics for different verticals and enumerates various use cases with a futuristic roadmap for each industry vertical.



The report also formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of UV LED technologies and applications with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, and market dynamics.



Some of the key players identified in the report are Nichia Corporation, Seoulviosys Co. Ltd., Phoseon Technology, LG Innotek, Philips Lighting, and NIKKISO Co., Ltd., among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Report Scope & Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 UV LED Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Worldwide Ban on Mercury Lamps post 2020 has Increased the Need for UV LEDs

2.2.2 Enhanced Lifespan and Efficiency of UV LEDs Leading to the Increased Adoption of UV LEDs

2.2.3 Declining Prices of UV LEDs

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Development of High Efficiency UV LEDs with the help of Next Generation Substrates

2.3.2 Rising Demand for UV-C LEDs

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Transition from UV lamps to UV LEDs

2.4.2 Excess Thermal Heat Generation

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.1.2 New Product Launches

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 Business Expansions and Certifications

3.1.5 Patent Infringements

3.2 Supply Chain Analysis

3.3 Patent Analysis

3.4 Market Share Analysis

4 Global UV LED Market by Technology

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Global UV LED Market, by Technology

4.3.1 UV-A LED

4.3.2 UV-B LED

4.3.3 UV-C LED

5 Global UV LED Market by Application

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 UV LED Curing

5.1.1.1 Printing

5.1.1.2 Coating

5.1.1.3 Adhesives

5.1.2 Disinfection and Purification

5.1.2.1 Water Disinfection

5.1.2.2 Air Disinfection

5.1.2.3 Surface Disinfection

5.1.3 Medical

5.1.4 Others (Security and Lithography)

5.1.4.1 Lithography

5.1.4.2 Security

6 Global UV LED Market by Region

7 Company Profiles



Crystal IS

DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

Heraeus Holding

HexaTech, Inc.

Honle Group

LG Innotek

Lextar Electronics Corporation

NIKKISO CO., LTD.

Nichia Corporation

Nitride Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

Nordson Corporation

Philips Lighting

Phoseon Technology

RayVio Corp.

SemiLEDs Corporation

Seoulviosys Co., Ltd.

