Global Umeboshi Market - Rising Demand for Preservative and Additive-free Products Drives Growth| Technavio

The global
umeboshi market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global umeboshi
market by product, including umeboshi pickled plums, umeboshi vinegar,
and umeboshi paste. The report also determines the geographic breakdown
of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes
key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: increasing profit margins of manufacturers of umeboshi
products
Umeboshi
is available in the form of pickled plums, paste, and vinegar. Vinegar
is obtained as a by-product during the pickling of plums. The
manufacturing of umeboshi vinegar does not involve extra costs and
generates additional earnings for the manufactures. Although the pickled
plums are popular, end-users are gradually preferring the other forms as
well. Manufacturers of umeboshi pickled plums pickle ume fruits in
vinegar or other seasoned liquids to obtain vinegar. The vinegar is
sometimes flavored with katsuobushi, kombu, and honey.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research, “The demand for umeboshi paste and umeboshi vinegar is
growing due to their convenience and ease of handling. Umeboshi vinegar
is generally used in Japan and several other countries. Umeboshi paste
is used to augment the flavor and presentation of dishes. It makes the
food sour, salty, and tangy. Manufacturers have introduced new variants
of umeboshi products. These include organic umeboshi paste and premium
umeboshi vinegar.”
Market trend: rising demand for preservative and additive-free
umeboshi products
Rapid urbanization has increased the demand for convenience foods and
ready-to-eat (RTE) meals. These processed foods contain preservatives
and synthetic additives, which can cause severe health problems.
Additives such as artificial colors and flavors make food products
appetizing. Some of the ailments caused by preservatives include cancer,
cardiac diseases, obesity, cholesterol, diabetes, stroke, infertility,
and chronic inflammation. Some of these preservatives weaken bones and
cause premature aging. Increasing health consciousness has led to an
increase in the demand for clean labels. End-users are increasingly
buying additive- and preservative-free foods, particularly packaged food
products.
Market challenge: environmental impact on production
The raw materials used for producing umeboshi comprise ume fruits or
Japanese apricots. The global
umeboshi market depends heavily on the availability of Japanese
apricot. The inconsistent availability of raw materials can hinder the
growth of the market. Extreme climatic conditions have an adverse effect
on the production of crops. Apricots and Japanese apricots grow in cold
climates, and the apricot trees are very sensitive to temperature
changes during the winter season.
