Global Unfinished Paper Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 - Adoption of Sensor and Wireless Technologies is Increasing Manufacturing Speeds - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Manufacturing in paper mills is getting faster and leaner with the
adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating
insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential
breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor
technology in manufacturing units. Sensors are being used to detect
miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of films. Major
companies offering sensor technology for paper industries are SENSIT,
Baumer and Hansford sensors.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the unfinished paper
manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 48% market share.
This can be attributed to the demand for corrugated and solid fiber box
from the retail and e-commerce industries as well as growth in the
newsprint industry in the region. North America was the second largest
region accounting for around 17% market share. Eastern Europe was the
smallest region accounting for around 4% market share.
Scope
-
Markets Covered: Paper Mills, Newsprint Mills, and Paperboard Mills.
-
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors,
key sub segments.
Companies Mentioned
-
Nippon Paper
-
International Paper
-
Stora Enso
-
Oji Holdings
-
PT. Indah Kiat
-
Mondi Group
-
Clearwater Paper Corporation
-
Europac Group
-
Bio-PAPPEL SAB de CV
-
Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited
