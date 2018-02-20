Log in
Global Unfinished Paper Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 - Adoption of Sensor and Wireless Technologies is Increasing Manufacturing Speeds - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/20/2018 | 12:53am CET

The "Unfinished Paper Manufacturing Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Manufacturing in paper mills is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor technology in manufacturing units. Sensors are being used to detect miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of films. Major companies offering sensor technology for paper industries are SENSIT, Baumer and Hansford sensors.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the unfinished paper manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 48% market share. This can be attributed to the demand for corrugated and solid fiber box from the retail and e-commerce industries as well as growth in the newsprint industry in the region. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 17% market share. Eastern Europe was the smallest region accounting for around 4% market share.

Scope

  • Markets Covered: Paper Mills, Newsprint Mills, and Paperboard Mills.
  • Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
  • Data: Market value in $ billions.
  • Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • Nippon Paper
  • International Paper
  • Stora Enso
  • Oji Holdings
  • PT. Indah Kiat
  • Mondi Group
  • Clearwater Paper Corporation
  • Europac Group
  • Bio-PAPPEL SAB de CV
  • Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6rb493/global_unfinished?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.