Global Unfinished Paper Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 - Adoption of Sensor and Wireless Technologies is Increasing Manufacturing Speeds - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Manufacturing in paper mills is getting faster and leaner with the adoption of sensor and wireless technologies. Sensors are generating insights for improving process efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. Wireless technology is aiding the implementation of sensor technology in manufacturing units. Sensors are being used to detect miniature parts, semi-finished goods, and wear and tear of films. Major companies offering sensor technology for paper industries are SENSIT, Baumer and Hansford sensors.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the unfinished paper manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 48% market share. This can be attributed to the demand for corrugated and solid fiber box from the retail and e-commerce industries as well as growth in the newsprint industry in the region. North America was the second largest region accounting for around 17% market share. Eastern Europe was the smallest region accounting for around 4% market share.

Nippon Paper

International Paper

Stora Enso

Oji Holdings

PT. Indah Kiat

Mondi Group

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Europac Group

Bio-PAPPEL SAB de CV

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Limited

