Global Unichip : GUC Announces 20th Anniversary

[January 22, 2018, Hsinchu, Taiwan] Custom ASIC Leader Global Unichip Corporation (GUC) today celebrates its 20th anniversary with a party at its Hsinchu, Taiwan headquarters themed around 'Celebrate Two Decades of Innovation and Lofty Dreams'. The company was established on January 22, 1998.

GUC Chairman, Dr. F.C. Tseng and President, Dr. Ken Chen will co-host the event that centers on warmth and thankfulness, honoring the technology and dreams that grow from GUC's corporate vision. TSMC Chairman Dr. Morris Chang particularly attends in person to celebrate this meaningful occasion. A history wall commemorating the company's major accomplishments will be unveiled at the occasion.

'It seems that GUC's founding took place just yesterday,' said GUC Chairman, Dr. F.C. Tseng. 'In the blink of an eye, it's been 20 years. We've been tested and challenged many times, yet we've have always aimed to provide the best overall service in the SoC supply chain. As a consequence, we have had experienced some great results.'

'In the future, we will face a more intense competitive environment and technology that changes every day. But through the spirit of our philosophy of 'Never relenting in strengthening ourselves and striving to become better; no matter what we experience, our resolve never changes,' our efforts together will create an even better future,' Dr. Tseng stated.

'GUC is a specialized IC design services company and we do our best to provide clients with comprehensive solutions,' GUC President, Dr. Ken Chen, explained. Our employees have worked hard along the road we've traveled and, as a result, we've made many great contributions.'

'Our relationships with and support from our clients and partners have driven the growth reflected in the company's operating results. On this extraordinarily meaningful day, everyone in GUC has gathered together to celebrate the fruits of our hard work. As we face disparities in market growth, challenging client demands and advanced manufacturing technology hurdles, it is more important than ever that we all work with one mind and one spirit. This will be critical in driving the next twenty years of dazzling accomplishments,' he said.

GUC came of age facing a stiff competitive environment and never-before-seen, unpredictable technological change. Having weathered these headwinds, the company is well-positioned to take measured steps into the future. With cautious optimism, GUC moves into its next decade by playing an integral role in the semiconductor industry supply chain and by creating exemplary results that match its vision of the future.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Custom ASIC Leader, who provides the semiconductor industry with leading IC implementation and SoC manufacturing services. Based in Hsin-chu Taiwan, GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, visit www.guc-asic.com.