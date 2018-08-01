Global Utility Locator Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Utility Locator Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Utility Locator Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include government initiatives toward the implementation of utility locators and high demand for real-time utility locating services.

Based on Target, the market is categorized into Non-Metallic Utilities and Metallic Utilities.

Depending on Technique, the market is segmented into Ground Penetrating Radar, Electromagnetic Field and Other Techniques.

By Offering, the market is segregated into Services and Equipment.

Based on End User, the market is divided into Electricity, Oil & Gas, Telecommunications, Transportation, Water and Sewage and Other End Users.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

