Global Veal Meat Market - Demand for Grass-fed and Organic Veal to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio's latest market research report on the global
veal meat market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global veal meat market from 2018-2022.
According to Technavio analysts, the global veal meat market will grow
at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. The meat of
younger animals is more tender and softer than older animals, which is
emerging as a major factor driving the market’s growth. Moreover, the
meat obtained from grass-fed calves that are raised under proper
conditions and fed with natural milk is more nutrient dense.
Another growth driver for the global veal meat market is the increasing
export and import of veal meat products worldwide. In terms of trade,
the exports of beef and veal meat from Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Hong
Kong, and China (Taiwan) have increased over the past couple of years
and are expected to increase further during the forecast period.
The three emerging market trends driving the global veal meat market
according to Technavio research analysts are:
-
Increasing demand for grass-fed and organic veal
-
New veal processing and packaging technology
-
Clean-labeling
Increasing demand for grass-fed and organic veal
One of the trends that is influencing the growth of the global
veal meat market during the forecast period is the increasing
demand for grass-fed and organic veal among consumers. The value-added
benefits of grass-fed veal, such as better taste and high nutritional
values, are the reasons backing its demand.
However, grass-fed veal is priced higher than regular veal. So, this
might influence the purchase decisions of consumers who are on a tight
budget. Manufacturers in the market are coming up with new grass-fed
veal products to cater to the increasing demand from consumers.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research, “The rising awareness about the health advantages of
organic foods is driving the demand for organic veal. The players in the
market are coming up with new, certified varieties of organic veal to
target consumers. Thus, many manufacturers like Peelham Farm, Ferme
Céline Tremblay, AGRILICIOUS SPC, and others offer organic veal
varieties. It is expected that many more vendors will enter the segment
during the forecast period.”
Global veal meat market segmentation
This market research report segments the global
veal meat market based on product such as processed veal
meat and fresh veal meat and three major regions, including the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The Americas was the leading region for the global veal meat market in
2017, accounting for a market share of close to 44%. APAC and EMEA
followed the Americas with a relatively equal market share. The market
share of the three regions remained more or less constant over the
forecast period with very little variation.
