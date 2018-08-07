Global Video Surveillance Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 11% Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global video surveillance market is expected to post a CAGR of close
to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the need to mitigate
criminal activities and terrorist attacks. The threat of sophisticated
criminal and terrorist activities is increasing across the world. The
increasing number of terrorist attacks, especially in countries such as
the US and the UK, has necessitated the deployment of video surveillance
solutions. Video surveillance solutions are also deployed to curb
anti-social activities such as intrusion, murder, robbery, and theft.
Therefore, the deployment of video surveillance enables a safe and a
crime-free environment and helps improve the quality of life for
citizens.
This market research report on the global
video surveillance market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of AI-based video
surveillance as one of the key emerging trends in the global video
surveillance market:
Global video surveillance market: Advent of
AI-based video surveillance
The advent of AI-based video surveillance has transformed video
surveillance from being just a passive deterrent tool. AI brings in
smart automation to analyze large volumes of surveillance data to derive
intelligent insights. AI can accurately analyze live video streams in
real time with limited or no assistance from people. Moreover, AI can
compensate human errors by offering a superior standard of facial,
faceless, behavioral, and object detection. Moreover, smart AI-based
video surveillance systems have features such as intrusion detection,
motion and speed detection, object classification, behavioral analysis,
GPS mapping, and vehicle tagging and tracking. Therefore, AI-based
methodologies are expected to be integrated with video surveillance,
which will improve crime spotting and prevention.
“Video surveillance solutions can be used to track and apprehend
criminals and provide conclusive evidence in court. Currently, several
vendors are seen developing solutions to identify crimes before they
happen. Therefore, the advent of smart AI along with the development of
innovative solutions is expected to boost the growth of the market
during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on IT security.
Global video surveillance market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global video surveillance
market by product (hardware, software, services), end-users (public,
commercial, and residential), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to
46%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. However, during the
forecast period, the Americas is expected to show the highest
incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.
