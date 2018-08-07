Global Voice Recognition Market Outlook 2018-2023 - CAGR to Grow at 16%: Analysis by Deployment Type, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Global Voice Recognition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over
16% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is
limited to deployment type which includes Cloud, On-premise. The
End-users considered in the scope of the report include Banking,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government, and Consumer Applications.
Voice based searches have been highly adopted by various consumer
demographics. ComScore, an American Analytics Company predicted that 50%
of the searches are estimated to be voice searches by 2020. The adoption
of voice recognition technologies adds to the efficiency of various
processes as an average person can speak about 150 words per minute
while only 60 words can be typed in a minute on average.
Google has already released statistics according to which 70% of the
searches have been made in natural or conversational language which
indicate the scope for the adoption of voice recognition. Growing number
of security attacks over the last few years, the most notable being
Yahoo's data breach, which is considered to the biggest security breach
of the 21st century, is also expected to boost the adoption of more
secure authentication methods like voice based authentication.
Key Highlights
-
Growing Security Concerns Drive the Market for Voice Recognition
-
Banking Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of the Technology
-
China Is Expected to Have High Growth for Voice Recognition Market
Key Developments in Voice Recognition Market
-
March 2018: Voiximplant, a cloud communications platform has announced
the launch of a web services platform which is capable of integrating
voice recognition capabilities with outbound call campaigns. This
enables businesses to design complex call scenarios with an easy to
use editor which helps in productivity. Using smart calls has also
been found to be three times less expensive compared to human
resources.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice Recognition Market Insights
5. Voice Recognition Market Dynamics
6. Technological Overview
7. Global Voice Recognition Market Segmentation
8. Voice Recognition Market - Key Vendor Profiles
-
Nuance Communications
-
Agnitio Corp
-
Auraya Systems
-
Brianasoft
-
VoiceBox Technologies
-
Fulcrum Biometrics
-
Neurotechnology
-
VoiceTrust
-
M2SYS Biometrics
-
Sensory, Inc.
-
VoiceBase Inc.
9. Voice Recognition Market Investment Analysis
10. Future of Voice Recognition Market
