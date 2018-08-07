Global Voice Recognition Market Outlook 2018-2023 - CAGR to Grow at 16%: Analysis by Deployment Type, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Voice Recognition Market - Segmented by Deployment Type (Cloud, On - Premise), End User (Banking, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government, Consumer Applications), and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Voice Recognition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is limited to deployment type which includes Cloud, On-premise. The End-users considered in the scope of the report include Banking, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government, and Consumer Applications.

Voice based searches have been highly adopted by various consumer demographics. ComScore, an American Analytics Company predicted that 50% of the searches are estimated to be voice searches by 2020. The adoption of voice recognition technologies adds to the efficiency of various processes as an average person can speak about 150 words per minute while only 60 words can be typed in a minute on average.

Google has already released statistics according to which 70% of the searches have been made in natural or conversational language which indicate the scope for the adoption of voice recognition. Growing number of security attacks over the last few years, the most notable being Yahoo's data breach, which is considered to the biggest security breach of the 21st century, is also expected to boost the adoption of more secure authentication methods like voice based authentication.

Key Highlights

Growing Security Concerns Drive the Market for Voice Recognition

Banking Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of the Technology

China Is Expected to Have High Growth for Voice Recognition Market

Key Developments in Voice Recognition Market

March 2018: Voiximplant, a cloud communications platform has announced the launch of a web services platform which is capable of integrating voice recognition capabilities with outbound call campaigns. This enables businesses to design complex call scenarios with an easy to use editor which helps in productivity. Using smart calls has also been found to be three times less expensive compared to human resources.

