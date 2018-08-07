Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Voice Recognition Market Outlook 2018-2023 - CAGR to Grow at 16%: Analysis by Deployment Type, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

The "Global Voice Recognition Market - Segmented by Deployment Type (Cloud, On - Premise), End User (Banking, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government, Consumer Applications), and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Voice Recognition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The scope of the report is limited to deployment type which includes Cloud, On-premise. The End-users considered in the scope of the report include Banking, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government, and Consumer Applications.

Voice based searches have been highly adopted by various consumer demographics. ComScore, an American Analytics Company predicted that 50% of the searches are estimated to be voice searches by 2020. The adoption of voice recognition technologies adds to the efficiency of various processes as an average person can speak about 150 words per minute while only 60 words can be typed in a minute on average.

Google has already released statistics according to which 70% of the searches have been made in natural or conversational language which indicate the scope for the adoption of voice recognition. Growing number of security attacks over the last few years, the most notable being Yahoo's data breach, which is considered to the biggest security breach of the 21st century, is also expected to boost the adoption of more secure authentication methods like voice based authentication.

Key Highlights

  • Growing Security Concerns Drive the Market for Voice Recognition
  • Banking Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of the Technology
  • China Is Expected to Have High Growth for Voice Recognition Market

Key Developments in Voice Recognition Market

  • March 2018: Voiximplant, a cloud communications platform has announced the launch of a web services platform which is capable of integrating voice recognition capabilities with outbound call campaigns. This enables businesses to design complex call scenarios with an easy to use editor which helps in productivity. Using smart calls has also been found to be three times less expensive compared to human resources.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice Recognition Market Insights

5. Voice Recognition Market Dynamics

6. Technological Overview

7. Global Voice Recognition Market Segmentation

8. Voice Recognition Market - Key Vendor Profiles

  • Nuance Communications
  • Agnitio Corp
  • Auraya Systems
  • Brianasoft
  • VoiceBox Technologies
  • Fulcrum Biometrics
  • Neurotechnology
  • VoiceTrust
  • M2SYS Biometrics
  • Sensory, Inc.
  • VoiceBase Inc.

9. Voice Recognition Market Investment Analysis

10. Future of Voice Recognition Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lm878t/global_voice?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:42pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : NV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:42pHORIZON GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:42pDEADLINE ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important August 10, 2018 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Switch, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:41pSPRINT : Notice of Iran-related disclosure filed pursuant to Section 13(r)(3) of the Exchange Act
PU
09:40pGlobal stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
RE
09:40pTESLA : Elon Musk tweets that he's 'considering' taking Tesla private; Tesla shares halted
AQ
09:39pZAFGEN INC : Zafgen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:38pSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:38pSTRAUSS : posts 14% rise in Q2 profit
AQ
09:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 7
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
3BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5DENTSPLY SIRONA INC : DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.