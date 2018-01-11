Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Voice Recognition System Market 2017-2023 with Forecasts to 2025 - A $18.3 Billion Market Opportunity - Research and Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:26pm CET

The "Voice Recognition System Market for Automotive by Technology (Embedded and Hybrid), Application (AI and Non-AI), End-User (Eco, Mid, and Luxury), Fuel Type (ICE and BEV), Level of Autonomous Driving, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The speech and voice recognition market is expected to be valued at USD 6.19 Billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 18.30 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 19.80%,

The increased demand for speech-based biometric systems for multifactor authentication is a driving factor for this market.

The market for voice recognition is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The need for biometrics authentication leads to the growing integration of voice authentication in mobile banking and creates a growing demand for multifactor authentication in enterprises and industries.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing awareness among masses and lowered costs of biometric devices drive the growth of the speech and voice recognition market in countries such as India, China, and Japan.

The major restraint for the recognition market is the lack of accuracy in speech and voice recognition systems in noisy and harsh working environments. The performance of speech recognition systems degrades drastically in noisy and reverberant environments. This is especially true when the background noise is itself speech. The effect worsens as the distance between the talker and the microphone increases.

The key players in this market focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations, acquisitions, agreements, contracts, and product launches to increase revenue. Nuance Communications, Inc. (US) is a leading player in the speech and voice recognition market, followed by Microsoft Corporation (US) and Alphabet Inc. (US).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Extended Use of Smartphone Environment in Cars
  • Rise in Trend of Connected Vehicles And Level of Autonomous Driving
  • Integration of Technology to Support Centralized Function

Restraints

  • High Cost of High-End Voice Recognition System
  • Oligopoly in the Development of Voice Recognition Technology Using Neural Network Restricting Its Usage for Cloud-Based Services

Opportunities

  • Voice Recognition System Can Extend to Integrated Personal Assistant System
  • Advent of Concept Cars And Electric Vehicles in the Auto Industry
  • High Growth Potential in Emerging Markets
  • New Prospect for Data-Driven Services

Challenges

  • Data Security Concerns
  • Designing a User-Friendly System to Mitigate the Driver Distraction Factor
  • Language And Vernacular Translation Issues

Companies Mentioned

  • Alphabet
  • Apple
  • Harman
  • Inago
  • Lumenvox
  • Microsoft
  • Nuance
  • Sensory
  • Vocalzoom
  • Voicebox

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lfwgvq/global_voice?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:49p MOLECULAR MEDICINE : New Molecular Medicine Study Findings Have Been Reported by Researchers at University of Padova [Structural and functional failure of fibrillin-1 in...
06:49p BIOGEN : Investigators from Biogen Target CHO Cells (Leveraging a CHO cell line toolkit to accelerate biotherapeutics into the clinic)
06:49p HB GRANDI : Good start to the year
06:48p SYSTEM RESEARCH : Study Findings on Neurobiology Are Outlined in Reports from Munich Cluster for Systems Neurology (Diversity of oligodendrocytes and their progenitors)
06:48p TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
06:48p DOLLAR TREE : These ice cream bars sold at Bi-Lo, Kroger and Dollar Tree recalled for listeria
06:47p Delta sees double benefit from tax cut, shares rise
06:47p Delta sees double benefit from tax cut, shares rise
06:47p MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING : An Application for the Trademark "MTBC.COM" Has Been Filed by Medical Transcription Billing Corp.
06:47p India Chemical Company Directory 2018 - Research and Markets
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Nvidia updates software, says graphic chips not hit by flaws
2PANDORA A/S : PANDORA A/S : Jeweller Pandora's outlook rocks shares, CFO resigns
3ALTICE : Results drive sharp moves in European stocks as euro weighs
4SAYONA MINING LTD : Sayona Mining Ltd Shareholder Update
5WOLTERS KLUWER : WOLTERS KLUWER : Health to Divest ProVation

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.