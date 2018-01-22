Log in
Global Waste Management Industry Almanac 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/22/2018 | 07:43pm CET

The "Waste Management Global Industry Almanac 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

  • The waste management industry consists of all municipal solid waste (MSW) - including non-hazardous waste generated in households, commercial establishments and institutions, and non-hazardous industrial process wastes, agricultural wastes and sewage sludge. The industry's value represents the amount of total typical charge per tonne for landfill multiplied by the volume of MSW generated. The industry's volume represents the total MSW generation. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2016 annual average exchange rates
  • The global waste management industry had total revenues of $79,223.3m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% between 2012 and 2016.
  • Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.5% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 1,314.5 million tons in 2016.
  • The industry will stabilize over the next five years, with countries benefiting from private investment into greener' waste management.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Market Overview
  3. Waste Management in Asia-Pacific
  4. Waste Management in Europe
  5. Waste Management in France
  6. Waste Management in Germany
  7. Waste Management in Australia
  8. Waste Management in Brazil
  9. Waste Management in Canada
  10. Waste Management in China
  11. Waste Management in India
  12. Waste Management in Indonesia
  13. Waste Management in Italy
  14. Waste Management in Japan
  15. Waste Management in Mexico
  16. Waste Management in The Netherlands
  17. Waste Management in North America
  18. Waste Management in Russia
  19. Waste Management in Scandinavia
  20. Waste Management in Singapore
  21. Waste Management in South Africa
  22. Waste Management in South Korea
  23. Waste Management in Spain
  24. Waste Management in Turkey
  25. Waste Management in The United Kingdom
  26. Waste Management in The United States
  27. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxjqr3/global_waste?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
