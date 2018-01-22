Global Waste Management Industry Almanac 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Waste Management Global Industry Almanac 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Waste Management industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

The waste management industry consists of all municipal solid waste (MSW) - including non-hazardous waste generated in households, commercial establishments and institutions, and non-hazardous industrial process wastes, agricultural wastes and sewage sludge. The industry's value represents the amount of total typical charge per tonne for landfill multiplied by the volume of MSW generated. The industry's volume represents the total MSW generation. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2016 annual average exchange rates

The global waste management industry had total revenues of $79,223.3m in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5% between 2012 and 2016.

Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.5% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 1,314.5 million tons in 2016.

The industry will stabilize over the next five years, with countries benefiting from private investment into greener' waste management.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Market Overview Waste Management in Asia-Pacific Waste Management in Europe Waste Management in France Waste Management in Germany Waste Management in Australia Waste Management in Brazil Waste Management in Canada Waste Management in China Waste Management in India Waste Management in Indonesia Waste Management in Italy Waste Management in Japan Waste Management in Mexico Waste Management in The Netherlands Waste Management in North America Waste Management in Russia Waste Management in Scandinavia Waste Management in Singapore Waste Management in South Africa Waste Management in South Korea Waste Management in Spain Waste Management in Turkey Waste Management in The United Kingdom Waste Management in The United States Company Profiles

