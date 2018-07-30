Log in
Global Water Resources : GWRS DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

07/30/2018 | 04:47pm CEST

Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend

PHOENIX, AZ - July 30, 2018 - Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.023625 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.2835 per share), which will be payable on August 30, 2018, to holders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2018.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 10 utility companies which provide water, wastewater and recycled water services. The company's service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Liebman CFO and SVP

Tel (480) 999-5104[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566 [email protected]

Disclaimer

Global Water Resources Inc. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 14:46:01 UTC
