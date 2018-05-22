Global Wearable Technology Ecosystem Market 2018-2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals and Forecasts

This research estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, wearable devices will represent a market worth $45 Billion with over 250 Million annual unit shipments.
The report presents an in-depth assessment of the wearable technology ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, consumer and enterprise applications, key trends, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for wearable device shipments and revenue from 2018 through to 2030.
While wearable technology has been utilized in vertical sectors such as the military and healthcare industries for many years, ongoing advances have triggered a major resurgence of the concept, particularly among the consumer community. Key enabling technologies including low cost sensors, wireless connectivity, active materials and energy have converged to make wearable technology mainstream.
With the continued miniaturization of enabling technologies, wearable devices have hit the mass market in a diverse variety of form factors - ranging from smartwatches and fitness trackers to smart glasses to hearables.
Driven by the ability to interconnect with key modern trends of healthcare, fitness, messaging and socialization, the wearable technology ecosystem is attracting significant levels of interest. Companies as varied as smartphone OEMs, mobile operators, health insurers and retailers are circling the ecosystem alongside tiny startups, all vying for a stake.
Key Findings:
The research estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, wearable devices will represent a market worth $45 Billion with over 250 Million annual unit shipments.
In terms of annual wearable device unit shipments, the top 5 vendors - Apple, Xiaomi, Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin - collectively account for more than 55% of the market.
Cellular connectivity and associated advanced capabilities - such as VoLTE (Voice over LTE) - are increasingly being integrated into consumer oriented wearables such as smartwatches.
The report estimates that wearable devices will help mobile operators drive more than $12 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2021, following a CAGR of approximately 36% between 2018 and 2021.
As wearable technology vendors seek to minimize dependence on hardware sales, new business models are continuing to gain popularity - ranging from corporate wellness programs to sports performance analytics.
7 Conclusion, Key Trends & Strategic Recommendations 7.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow? 7.2 Competitive Industry Landscape: Acquisitions, Alliances & Consolidation 7.3 Vendor Share: Who Leads the Market? 7.4 Prospects of Smartphone OEMs in the Wearable Technology Ecosystem 7.5 Wearable Technology Operating Systems: Is there a Dominant Market Leader? 7.6 How is Wearable Technology Affecting the Cellular Chipsets Ecosystem? 7.7 5G NR (New Radio), Cellular IoT & ProSe (Proximity Services): Impact on Wearables 7.8 Mobile Operators: The Service Revenue Opportunity 7.9 Standardization & Regulation 7.10 Combining Fashion with Technology 7.11 Emergence of New Form Factors: From Hearables to Ingestibles 7.12 How Big is the Wearable Applications Ecosystem? 7.13 Moving Towards New Applications & Business Models 7.14 Prospects of Fitness & Sports Centric Wearables 7.15 Recommendations