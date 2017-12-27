Global Web Application Firewall Market - Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Global
The Global Web Application Firewall Market size is expected to reach
$1.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the
forecast period.
A Web application firewall (WAF) monitors, filters and blocks data
packets while data travels to and fro within a Web application. A WAF
could be network-based, host-based or cloud-based. It is generally
deployed through a proxy and placed in between a client and web
application. Running as a network appliance, server plug-in or cloud
service, the WAF keeps a check on each of the packets and incorporates
rule base to analyze Layer 7 web application logic and filter out
traffic that is potentially harmful. Web application firewalls are among
the most common security controls used by enterprises. These
applications are used in protecting Web applications against zero-day
exploits, impersonation and known vulnerabilities and attackers. With
the process of customized inspections, a WAF is capable of preventing
cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, SQL injection attacks, session
hijacking and buffer overflows.
Based on Deployment Types, the market report segments the market into On
Demand and On Premise. Based on End Users, the Global Web Application
Firewall market segments the market into Ecommerce, BFSI, Government,
and Others. Based on Regions, the Global Web Application Firewall market
segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle
East and Africa.
Companies Mentioned
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.,
-
Citrix Systems, Inc.
-
F5 Networks, Inc.
-
Fortinet, Inc.
-
Imperva
-
Juniper Networks, Inc.
-
Akamai Technologies
-
Sophos Plc.
-
Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)
-
Barracuda Networks, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Global Web Application Firewall Market
4. Global Web Application Firewall Market by End User
5. Global Web Application Firewall Market by Region
6. Competitive Study
7. Company Profiles
