Global Web Application Firewall Market - Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The Global Web Application Firewall Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.

A Web application firewall (WAF) monitors, filters and blocks data packets while data travels to and fro within a Web application. A WAF could be network-based, host-based or cloud-based. It is generally deployed through a proxy and placed in between a client and web application. Running as a network appliance, server plug-in or cloud service, the WAF keeps a check on each of the packets and incorporates rule base to analyze Layer 7 web application logic and filter out traffic that is potentially harmful. Web application firewalls are among the most common security controls used by enterprises. These applications are used in protecting Web applications against zero-day exploits, impersonation and known vulnerabilities and attackers. With the process of customized inspections, a WAF is capable of preventing cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks, SQL injection attacks, session hijacking and buffer overflows.

Based on Deployment Types, the market report segments the market into On Demand and On Premise. Based on End Users, the Global Web Application Firewall market segments the market into Ecommerce, BFSI, Government, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global Web Application Firewall market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

