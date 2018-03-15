Global Whey Protein Market Report 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022"
The global whey protein market was worth $9.4 billion in 2017 and is
estimated to exhibit the CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2023.
Whey protein has gained wider popularity as a muscle-building supplement
due to its high protein quality and amino acid content. The innovations
in production process and advancement in food processing technology is
enabling the supply of various whey based products corresponding to
consumer trends.
Favorable consumer trends such as growing demand for dietary proteins,
maturity in functional food industry and increasing health consciousness
are positively influencing the growth of whey protein market. Conducive
microeconomic factors such as ready availability of resources and ready
customer base are the major factors responsible for a strong demand for
plant protein products along with whey protein. Increasing purchasing
power in emerging nations of Asia has led to a dietary shift to protein
rich diets creating a platform for whey protein products.
The growth in clinical nutrition market is driving the consumption of
whey protein in medicines for older population, premature babies,
malnutrition among others. Huge investments in R&D from manufacturers
and Government observing for wider applications of whey proteins in
treatment of chronic stress, cancer, heart diseases among others is
expected to maintain a steady growth rate of the market. Healthy
snacking culture has created a huge platform for whey based products due
to its convenience and cost advantage. This consumer trend is expected
to maintain a steady boost to whey protein industry. Strong demand from
infant formula sector is another driving factor of the industry.
Major players are conducting surveys and collaborating with customers,
especially in Asia-Pacific region to supply products specific to local
taste and conditions. Key global players are also focused on reducing
the cost of production and increase scale, thereby gain advantage over
local producers.
