Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Whey Protein Market Report 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 04:18pm CET

The "Global Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global whey protein market was worth $9.4 billion in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit the CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2023.

Whey protein has gained wider popularity as a muscle-building supplement due to its high protein quality and amino acid content. The innovations in production process and advancement in food processing technology is enabling the supply of various whey based products corresponding to consumer trends.

Favorable consumer trends such as growing demand for dietary proteins, maturity in functional food industry and increasing health consciousness are positively influencing the growth of whey protein market. Conducive microeconomic factors such as ready availability of resources and ready customer base are the major factors responsible for a strong demand for plant protein products along with whey protein. Increasing purchasing power in emerging nations of Asia has led to a dietary shift to protein rich diets creating a platform for whey protein products.

The growth in clinical nutrition market is driving the consumption of whey protein in medicines for older population, premature babies, malnutrition among others. Huge investments in R&D from manufacturers and Government observing for wider applications of whey proteins in treatment of chronic stress, cancer, heart diseases among others is expected to maintain a steady growth rate of the market. Healthy snacking culture has created a huge platform for whey based products due to its convenience and cost advantage. This consumer trend is expected to maintain a steady boost to whey protein industry. Strong demand from infant formula sector is another driving factor of the industry.

Major players are conducting surveys and collaborating with customers, especially in Asia-Pacific region to supply products specific to local taste and conditions. Key global players are also focused on reducing the cost of production and increase scale, thereby gain advantage over local producers.

Key Deliverables

  • Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth
  • Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends
  • Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries
  • Supply & demand side trend and analysis
  • Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern
  • Insights on growth potential of the market in key countries
  • Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted
  • Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Country Market Share

6. Competitive Analysis

7. Company Profiles

  • Agropur MSI, LLC
  • Arla Foods
  • Carbery Group
  • Champignon-Hofmeister Group
  • DMK Group
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group
  • FrieslandCampina Ingredients
  • Glanbia Plc
  • Hilmar Cheese Company Inc
  • Lactalis Ingredients
  • Land O'Lakes Inc
  • Leprino

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gwrch8/global_whey?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pUNILEVER : picks Rotterdam for headquarters, denies Brexit as factor
AQ
04:48pEGYPT GAS : ENPPI to implement $13mn project in Jordan
AQ
04:48pBAYHORSE SILVER INC. : - Significant Scandium Values (Up to 26 G/T Sc) Accompany High Grade Silver, Bayhorse Mine, Oregon, USA
AQ
04:48pTHOR INDUSTRIES : Spartan Motors Introduces Spartan Connected Coach Improved Driver Interface With Select 2019 Entegra Coaches At FMCA's 97th International Convention & RV Expo
PR
04:47pCRYPTOGLOBAL : Meets Q1 Machine Delivery Target of 8563 Machines
AQ
04:47pGLOBAL PEDIATRICS PARTNERING 2012-2018 : Deal Trends, Players and Financials - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
04:46pHOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES : Group seeks info on Four Seasons sediment runoff
AQ
04:46pMOOG : 29-- Engine Accessories
AQ
04:46pWize Pharma Announces Dr. Joseph Tauber, Key Opinion Leader in Dry Eye, Joins Scientific Advisory Board
PR
04:46pEPC2045 100V GaN-on-Silicon Transistor Comparison and Cost Analysis Report 2017 with a Comparison Between the Standard 100V Silicon MOSFETs and the EPC GaN-on-Silicon HEMT
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
2INDITEX SA : INDITEX : Zara's Owner Alters Style -- WSJ
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Chief Backs Trump on Tariffs -- WSJ
4IQVIA HOLDINGS INC : IQVIA : Establishes Alliance with MuleSoft to Deliver Innovative Integration Technology t..
5OUTOKUMPU OYJ : OUTOKUMPU OYJ : - Announcement regarding change in holdings

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.