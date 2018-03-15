Global Whey Protein Market Report 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Whey Protein Market 2018 Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global whey protein market was worth $9.4 billion in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit the CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2023.

Whey protein has gained wider popularity as a muscle-building supplement due to its high protein quality and amino acid content. The innovations in production process and advancement in food processing technology is enabling the supply of various whey based products corresponding to consumer trends.

Favorable consumer trends such as growing demand for dietary proteins, maturity in functional food industry and increasing health consciousness are positively influencing the growth of whey protein market. Conducive microeconomic factors such as ready availability of resources and ready customer base are the major factors responsible for a strong demand for plant protein products along with whey protein. Increasing purchasing power in emerging nations of Asia has led to a dietary shift to protein rich diets creating a platform for whey protein products.

The growth in clinical nutrition market is driving the consumption of whey protein in medicines for older population, premature babies, malnutrition among others. Huge investments in R&D from manufacturers and Government observing for wider applications of whey proteins in treatment of chronic stress, cancer, heart diseases among others is expected to maintain a steady growth rate of the market. Healthy snacking culture has created a huge platform for whey based products due to its convenience and cost advantage. This consumer trend is expected to maintain a steady boost to whey protein industry. Strong demand from infant formula sector is another driving factor of the industry.

Major players are conducting surveys and collaborating with customers, especially in Asia-Pacific region to supply products specific to local taste and conditions. Key global players are also focused on reducing the cost of production and increase scale, thereby gain advantage over local producers.

Key Deliverables

Market trends since 2014 and five year forecasts of market growth

Detailed analysis of the micro and macro elements influencing demand trends

Identifying opportunity spaces across segments and countries

Supply & demand side trend and analysis

Price trend analysis, investment prospects and competition pattern

Insights on growth potential of the market in key countries

Detailed analysis of major producers covering financial investments & strategies adopted

Competitive landscape of the industry

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Summary

3. Industry Dynamics

4. Market Size and Forecast

5. Country Market Share

6. Competitive Analysis

7. Company Profiles

Agropur MSI, LLC

Arla Foods

Carbery Group

Champignon-Hofmeister Group

DMK Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia Plc

Hilmar Cheese Company Inc

Lactalis Ingredients

Land O'Lakes Inc

Leprino

