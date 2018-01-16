Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market Size is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion
by 2023, rising at a market growth of 16.8% CAGR during the forecast
period.
Growing mobility in businesses due to the adoption of Bring Your Own
Device (BYOD) trend, growing business and vertical specific mobile
applications, and advancements in the advanced network infrastructure
are the factors that are driving the growth of the Wi-Fi Hotspot market.
The Wi-Fi Hotspot is a vital part for enterprises, communication service
providers, and network operators, as the complete data transmission,
smooth delivery and visibility of applications over Wi-Fi are vital for
business success.
Scope of the Report
-
Based on Component, the market report segments the market into
Hardware, Software, and Services
-
Hardware includes Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot
Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices
-
Software includes Hotspot Management Systems, Wi-Fi Security Software,
and Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing
-
Services types include Professional and Managed services
-
Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Telecom
& IT, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Financial Services,
Education, and Others
-
Based on End User, the market report segments the market into
Communication Service Provider & Network Operators, Enterprise, and
Others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market
Chapter 4. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical
Chapter 5. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User
Chapter 6. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Region
Chapter 7. Competitive Study
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
-
Aptilo Networks AB
-
Boingo Wireless, Inc.
-
Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)
-
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
-
iPass Inc.
-
Netgear, Inc.
-
Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)
-
Ericsson AB
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vqksbr/global_wifi?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116006520/en/