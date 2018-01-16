Log in
Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market Size is Expected to Reach $4.9 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/16/2018 | 07:07pm CET

The "Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 16.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing mobility in businesses due to the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, growing business and vertical specific mobile applications, and advancements in the advanced network infrastructure are the factors that are driving the growth of the Wi-Fi Hotspot market. The Wi-Fi Hotspot is a vital part for enterprises, communication service providers, and network operators, as the complete data transmission, smooth delivery and visibility of applications over Wi-Fi are vital for business success.

Scope of the Report

  • Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services
  • Hardware includes Wireless Hotspot Gateways, Wireless Hotspot Controllers, and Mobile Hotspot Devices
  • Software includes Hotspot Management Systems, Wi-Fi Security Software, and Wi-Fi Hotspot Billing
  • Services types include Professional and Managed services
  • Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Financial Services, Education, and Others
  • Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Communication Service Provider & Network Operators, Enterprise, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market

Chapter 4. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Vertical

Chapter 5. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by End User

Chapter 6. Global Wi-Fi Hotspot Market by Region

Chapter 7. Competitive Study

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

  • Aptilo Networks AB
  • Boingo Wireless, Inc.
  • Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (Ruckus Wireless, Inc.)
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (Aruba Networks)
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • iPass Inc.
  • Netgear, Inc.
  • Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent S.A.)
  • Ericsson AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vqksbr/global_wifi?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
