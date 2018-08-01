Log in
Global Wind Tunnel Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

The "Global Wind Tunnel Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wind Tunnel Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of new generation high-speed aircraft, increased investments for the development of autonomous electric vehicles and improved demand for UAVS from the commercial and military sectors.

Based on Alignment, market is categorized into Vertical and Horizontal. Vertical is further classified into Wall-To-Wall, Recirculation/Single Loop and Open. Horizontal is sub segmented into Closed Circuit, Recirculation and Open Circuit.

Based on Airspeed, market is segregated into Hypersonic, Transonic, Supersonic and Subsonic. By Application, the market is divided into Racing Championship, Adventure Sports Skydiving, Building Construction & Wind Energy, Training & Simulation and Aerospace & Defense. Aerospace & Defense is further classified into Rockets & Missiles and Aircraft.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • Ruag Group
  • Tunnel Technologies
  • Aerodium Technologies
  • Rail Tec Arsenal
  • DNW
  • Force Technology
  • BMT
  • Storojirna Litvinov
  • Eagle Engineering Corporation
  • Skyventure
  • Auto Research Center (ARC)
  • Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Btiment (CSTB)
  • European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)
  • Windtech Consultants
  • Aerodyn Wind Tunnel
  • Calspan
  • Foran

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Wind Tunnel Market, By Alignment

5 Wind Tunnel Market, By Solution

6 Wind Tunnel Market, By Airspeed

7 Wind Tunnel Market, By Application

8 Wind Tunnel Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2782h/global_wind?w=4


