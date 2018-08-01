Global Wind Tunnel Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Wind Tunnel Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027
The Global Wind Tunnel Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the
market is witnessing include development of new generation high-speed
aircraft, increased investments for the development of autonomous
electric vehicles and improved demand for UAVS from the commercial and
military sectors.
Based on Alignment, market is categorized into Vertical and Horizontal.
Vertical is further classified into Wall-To-Wall, Recirculation/Single
Loop and Open. Horizontal is sub segmented into Closed Circuit,
Recirculation and Open Circuit.
Based on Airspeed, market is segregated into Hypersonic, Transonic,
Supersonic and Subsonic. By Application, the market is divided into
Racing Championship, Adventure Sports Skydiving, Building Construction &
Wind Energy, Training & Simulation and Aerospace & Defense. Aerospace &
Defense is further classified into Rockets & Missiles and Aircraft.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to
2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major
geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East,
Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for
the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Companies Mentioned
-
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
-
Ruag Group
-
Tunnel Technologies
-
Aerodium Technologies
-
Rail Tec Arsenal
-
DNW
-
Force Technology
-
BMT
-
Storojirna Litvinov
-
Eagle Engineering Corporation
-
Skyventure
-
Auto Research Center (ARC)
-
Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Btiment (CSTB)
-
European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)
-
Windtech Consultants
-
Aerodyn Wind Tunnel
-
Calspan
-
Foran
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Wind Tunnel Market, By Alignment
5 Wind Tunnel Market, By Solution
6 Wind Tunnel Market, By Airspeed
7 Wind Tunnel Market, By Application
8 Wind Tunnel Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
