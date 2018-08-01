Global Wind Tunnel Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Wind Tunnel Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wind Tunnel Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of new generation high-speed aircraft, increased investments for the development of autonomous electric vehicles and improved demand for UAVS from the commercial and military sectors.

Based on Alignment, market is categorized into Vertical and Horizontal. Vertical is further classified into Wall-To-Wall, Recirculation/Single Loop and Open. Horizontal is sub segmented into Closed Circuit, Recirculation and Open Circuit.

Based on Airspeed, market is segregated into Hypersonic, Transonic, Supersonic and Subsonic. By Application, the market is divided into Racing Championship, Adventure Sports Skydiving, Building Construction & Wind Energy, Training & Simulation and Aerospace & Defense. Aerospace & Defense is further classified into Rockets & Missiles and Aircraft.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Ruag Group

Tunnel Technologies

Aerodium Technologies

Rail Tec Arsenal



DNW

Force Technology

BMT

Storojirna Litvinov

Eagle Engineering Corporation

Skyventure

Auto Research Center (ARC)

Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Btiment (CSTB)

European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)

Windtech Consultants

Aerodyn Wind Tunnel

Calspan

Foran

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Wind Tunnel Market, By Alignment

5 Wind Tunnel Market, By Solution

6 Wind Tunnel Market, By Airspeed

7 Wind Tunnel Market, By Application

8 Wind Tunnel Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s2782h/global_wind?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005453/en/