Global Wind Turbine Components Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
wind turbine components market. This new report will provide
comprehensive market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global wind turbine components market from 2018-2022.
The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous report, providing
new predictions on the global environment and multiple sections
impacting the growth of the market. It will also provide detailed market
analysis to assist businesses to align with the current market scenario.
The updated research report on the global wind turbine components market
is an integral part of Technavio’s power portfolio. Technavio covers an
extensive range of market research reports on the power
sector that has been witnessing an increase in technological
innovations. Some of the topics include wind turbine gearbox, advanced
energy, solar battery charger, and biomass power generation.
Market growth analysis
Technavio’s previous report on the global wind
turbine components projected that during 2015, the APAC region
dominated the wind turbine components market and accounted for more than
45% of the market share. The market share of this region increased
significantly with countries such as China, India, Japan, Pakistan, and
South Korea accounting for substantial shares of the market.
The increasing environmental concern is one of the major factors driving
the growth of the market. Combusting fossil fuels for power generation
results in CO2 emissions, which cause global warming. This is hazardous
to the environment. At present, the energy sector accounts for nearly
40% of the global CO2 emissions. Thus, many countries are encouraging
the use of renewable energy sources for power generation. Besides, wind
power generation has many environmental benefits such as low air
pollution and no water consumption, associated with it. Additionally,
wind energy is the cheapest among all renewable sources of power
generation.
“A wind turbine operates completely emission-free for almost 20
years. This makes it one of the most feasible alternatives to fossil
fuels. This recent shift toward the use of renewable and sustainable
forms of energy will drive the growth prospects of the wind turbine
components market during the forecast period.”
Senior Research Analyst at Technavio
Technavio’s new report on the global wind turbine components market will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top drivers for the market
-
Competitive vendor landscape and revenue share analysis of the key
players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
Technavio’s report on the global wind
turbine components market for the period of 2018-2022 is
available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
