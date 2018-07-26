Global Wind Turbine Tower Market 2018-2022| Increase in Rotor Diameter to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global
wind turbine tower market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio. The report also highlights the increase in demand
for clean power, new turbine tower technology to reduce energy costs,
and the decline in LCOE of wind power generation as the key emerging
trends in the market.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005767/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global wind turbine tower market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in rotor diameter as
one of the factors driving growth in the global wind turbine tower
market:
Global wind turbine tower market: Increase in
rotor diameter
The increasing demand for alternative energy sources such as wind power
is attributable to the fast depleting fossil fuel reserves around the
world. Also, the polluting greenhouse effects of fossil fuels is driving
the need for cleaner and sustainable sources of power generation. Wind
energy has been identified as a renewable and pollution-free source for
generating electricity. The dimension of the rotor and the blades in a
wind turbine play a significant role in efficiently extracting energy
from the wind, which can be altered by increasing or decreasing the
diameter of the rotor based on the speed and direction of the wind.
“The increase in diameter of a wind turbine rotor has a corresponding
impact on the power generated by the wind turbines. For the rotor to
function effectively a minimum and a maximum speed of wind is required
based on which the size of the rotor is chosen. The increase in the size
of wind turbine towers and rotor diameters will enhance the power
generation capacity of the wind turbines and significantly reduce the
infrastructure costs incurred during a project due to the need for fewer
wind turbine installations,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on power.
Global wind turbine tower market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global wind turbine tower
market by application (onshore and offshore) and geographical regions
(APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The onshore segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting
for nearly 96% of the market. This application segment is expected to
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period, while the
offshore segment is estimated to contribute to a market share of nearly
4%.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 47% of the
market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to
increase during 2018-2022, owing to the growing demand for harnessing
wind energy in developing countries such as China and India.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005767/en/