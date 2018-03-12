Global Wiper Systems Strategic Business Report 2018: Industry Overview, Product Overview, Product Innovations, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wiper Systems in US$ Million.
Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 37 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Windshield Wipers: A Standard Equipment on all Vehicles A Review of Major Trends & Drivers As New Car Sales Decline in Developed Markets & the Global Passenger Car Industry Heads Towards a Plateau, Tier 1 Auto Component Suppliers to the OEM Market Begin to Feel the Heat Flat to Stagnant Growth in New Car Sales Drives Auto Parts Suppliers to Focus on Opportunities Offered by the Aftermarket Heavy Duty Usage Drives Replacement Demand for Wipers in Commercial Vehicles Rise in the Number of Automotive Accidents Fuels the Emphasis on Developing Advanced Wiper Systems & Highlights the Importance of Regular Replacements Demand for Smarter Auto Components Fuels the Use of Sensors in Wiper System Assembly Continuous Technology Innovation in a Seemingly Unremarkable Auto Component Benefits Market Growth Wiper Motor Kinetics Takes the Center Stage of Innovation Quieter Operation Gains Research Preeminence New Materials Make Headway in the Competitive Battle to Enhance Durability of Wiper Systems Salient Features of Leading Windshield Wiper Blade Brands Integrated Wiper & Washer Systems Grow in Popularity New Reversible Dual Windshield Wipers Make Replacement of Wiper Blades Easy & Cost Effective Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for High-End Intelligent and Integrated Wiper Systems Stringent Regulations Influence Design Ideas of Windscreen Wiper Systems Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market Wiper System Manufacturing Shifts to Asia Rising Preference for Small Cars and Hatchbacks Spurs Demand for Rear Window Wiper Systems Headlight Wipers for Better Lighting Luminosity Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Product Definition When Were the First Wipers Made? Product Types Continuous Wiper Systems Intermittent Wiper Systems Intelligent Wiper Systems (Sensor-based) Wiper Variants Hidden Wipers Rear Wipers Headlight Wipers Rain-sensing Wipers Components Wiper System Motors Wiper System Arms Wiper System Blades Precautions to be Taken Installation Hurdles Aggravate the Problem Wiper Pulse Board Wiper System Blade Refills Wiper System Linkages Replacement of Wiper Blades/Refills Bent Refill Vertebra Bent Wiper Frame Chattering Split Rubber Streaking Worn Rubber
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS Federal-Mogul Releases Range of Conventional Wiper Blades Michelin Introduces Novel Range of Wiper Blades Michelin Introduces Novel Range of Wiper Blades Bosch Launches ENVISION, Premium Windshield Wiper Blade TRICO Adds Novel Part Numbers to Exact Fit Wiper Blades DENSO Unveils EnduroVision Line of Wiper Blades Range
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Pricol Inks Agreement to Acquire Wiping Systems Business of PMP Icahn Acquires Federal-Mogul Denso Inks Business Integration Agreement with ASMO
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
