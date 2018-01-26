Global Wireless Charging Market 2017-2025 - Rising Demand for Portable Devices is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Wireless Charging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless charging market is expected to witness a strong growth during the forecast period 2017 - 2025.

Wireless charging is one of the emerging technologies poised to revolutionize the electronics industry by meeting the prevailing need for efficient charging with safe and portable charging. Rising demand for portable devices is one of the key factors driving the global wireless charging market forward. There is a huge demand for portable electronics with key concerns being the battery life of these devices.

Currently, North America is the largest wireless charging market worldwide. The U.S. represents the largest market for portable electronics owing to greater technology penetration, acceptance, and presence of large number of established players (Microsoft, Dell, Apple and Google) that are focusing on developing state-of-the art portable electronics. Moreover, the region has established infrastructure for the emerging technologies in terms of charging and connectivity.

On the other hand, rising youth population and their evolving digital habits is expected to drive demand for mobile devices and consequent need for wireless charging in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Countries like India and China have large base of youth population. This, coupled with rise in disposable income will further drive adoption of portable electronics and wireless chargers in the region.

