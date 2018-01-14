Global Wireless Gas Detection Market Key Findings | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
wireless gas detection market predicts a CAGR of close to 6%
during the period 2017-2021.
The report segments the global wireless gas detection market by end-user
(oil and gas industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, power
generation industry, and metals and mining industry), and by geography
(the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of
the major factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global
wireless gas detection market, according to Technavio industrial
automation researchers:
-
Rise in shale gas production: a major market driver
-
In 2016, the oil and gas industry dominated the market by occupying
almost 30% share
-
The Americas dominated the global wireless gas detection market with
37% share in 2016
-
Drägerwerk, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, MSA, and United Electric
Controls are the leading players in the market
Rise in shale gas production: a major market driver
In countries such as US, Russia, Iran, Qatar, Canada, China, Norway, and
Saudi Arabia the increased shale gas production is driving the adoption
of wireless gas detection products and solutions. Gas emission problems
have significantly reduced due to the deployment of wireless gas
detection solutions in real-time monitoring across industries, thus
safeguarding plant and industrial assets. Demand for safety tools like
wireless gas detection products in shale gas production is also
increasing due to the need to ensure strict compliance with government
mandates and workplace safety.
Key users of wireless gas detection products in shale gas production
plants consists of countries such as the US, China, Nigeria, and Iran.
For example, the onshore shale oil and gas operations are progressing at
a rapid rate in the US, which will drive the growth of the wireless gas
detection market in the country.
The Americas: largest wireless gas detection market
In the Americas, North America is likely to find increased use for
wireless gas detection products and solutions in industries, such as the
oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, and water and
wastewater industries. Intensifying the distribution networks in
developing countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, is
expected to be the focus point of OEMs and manufacturers of wireless gas
detectors from the US, which will drive the growth of the market in the
Americas. The North American market for wireless gas detection products
is seeing increased competition with the entry of players from China and
other Asian countries, which will curtail the growth of the leading
manufacturers.
According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio
for research on
automation, “The adoption of wireless gas detection is rising
due to the increasing productivity of shale reserves in the US and
Canada. In South America, the growth in remote gas monitoring
applications across countries such as Brazil, Argentina, and Venezuela,
is driving the wireless gas detection market. The growth in the
manufacturing sector in Latin America will further boost the sales of
latest wireless gas detection products and solutions and this will
strengthen the revenue for the market in the Americas.”
Competitive vendor landscape
In terms of product features, prices, and monitoring services offered,
the competition between vendors in the global
wireless gas detection market is highly fragmented. The sale of
wireless gas detectors takes place through direct and indirect sales via
suppliers, regional players, and certified distributors. Expanding
markets geographically and increase in production capacities through
mergers and acquisitions are the main growth strategies being adopted by
established vendors. The high brand value and expertise in remote and
real-time monitoring techniques encourage end-user industries to rely on
established vendors of wireless gas detection solutions.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
