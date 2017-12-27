Global Wireless Mesh Network Market - Expected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market size is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a mesh network that is created through the connection of wireless access points which are installed at each user's network location. A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a communications network and it is made of radio nodes which are organized in the fashion of mesh topology and it is also a form of wireless ad hoc network. Wireless mesh networks generally are a combination of mesh clients, mesh routers and gateways. Rapid growth of smart cities and smart devices, to enhance the mode of communication between government offices and municipalities has significantly contributed to the adoption of wireless mesh network solutions. WMN is now found to be effectively implemented into smart street lighting infrastructure for controlling the density of lights for optimal usage.

Based on Radio Frequencies, the market report segments the market into 2.5 GHz, 4.9 GHz, 5 GHz, and Sub 1 GHz. Based on Applications, the Global Wireless Mesh Network market segments the market into Disaster Management & Rescue Operations, Medical Device Connectivity, Video Surveillance, Home Networking, and Others. Based on Verticals, the market report segments the market into Smart Cities & Smart Warehouses, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Mining, Hospitality, Oil & Gas, Education, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global Wireless Mesh Network market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Companies Mentioned

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks)

Ericsson (BelAir Networks, Inc.)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Rajant Corporation

ABB Group (Tropos Networks )

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZIH Corp)

McWane, Inc. (Synapse Wireless, Inc.)

Strix Wireless

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market

4. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market by Application

5. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market by Vertical

6. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market by Region

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kzm6xm/global_wireless

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005300/en/