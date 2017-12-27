Global Wireless Mesh Network Market - Expected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Global
The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market size is expected to reach $8.9
billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 9.6% CAGR during the
forecast period.
A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a mesh network that is created through
the connection of wireless access points which are installed at each
user's network location. A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a
communications network and it is made of radio nodes which are organized
in the fashion of mesh topology and it is also a form of wireless ad hoc
network. Wireless mesh networks generally are a combination of mesh
clients, mesh routers and gateways. Rapid growth of smart cities and
smart devices, to enhance the mode of communication between government
offices and municipalities has significantly contributed to the adoption
of wireless mesh network solutions. WMN is now found to be effectively
implemented into smart street lighting infrastructure for controlling
the density of lights for optimal usage.
Based on Radio Frequencies, the market report segments the market into
2.5 GHz, 4.9 GHz, 5 GHz, and Sub 1 GHz. Based on Applications, the
Global Wireless Mesh Network market segments the market into Disaster
Management & Rescue Operations, Medical Device Connectivity, Video
Surveillance, Home Networking, and Others. Based on Verticals, the
market report segments the market into Smart Cities & Smart Warehouses,
Government, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Mining, Hospitality,
Oil & Gas, Education, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global Wireless
Mesh Network market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
Companies Mentioned
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Aruba Networks)
-
Ericsson (BelAir Networks, Inc.)
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
Rajant Corporation
-
ABB Group (Tropos Networks )
-
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZIH Corp)
-
McWane, Inc. (Synapse Wireless, Inc.)
-
Strix Wireless
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market
4. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market by Application
5. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market by Vertical
6. Global Wireless Mesh Network Market by Region
7. Company Profiles
