Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market Report (2018-2022) featuring Key Vendors: Anker Innovations, Belkin International, Mophie, Samsung, and TYLT - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global wireless phone chargers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growing in-car charging will be a key trend driving market growth. Smartphones are being used for wide range of applications ranging from GPS navigation to streaming music apps or playlists, along with looking up information on the browser. The constant sending or receiving data through smartphones drains the battery life. Consequently, several car manufacturers are adding power outlets such as USB ports and wireless charging docks.

According to the report, the newer smartphone models with built-in support wireless charging will drive the market growth. Major smartphone manufacturers are adopting Qi as the preferred WCS adaptor for their smartphone offerings. Models by Samsung and Blackberry support both Qi and PMA standards, due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and other electronic gadgets with built-in model for WCS.

Further, the report states that the additional cost to customer will impact the market growth. Wireless charging unit or wireless charging receiver are provided at an additional cost along with the cell phone. A complete WCS costs in the range of $25 to $60, that discourages the consumers to purchase separate WCS consisting of wireless charger and receiver.

Key Vendors

Anker Innovations

Belkin International

Mophie

Samsung

TYLT

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Customer Landscape

08. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmsrw7/global_wireless?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005483/en/