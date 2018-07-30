Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market Report (2018-2022) featuring Key Vendors: Anker Innovations, Belkin International, Mophie, Samsung, and TYLT - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 04:48pm CEST

The "Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global wireless phone chargers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growing in-car charging will be a key trend driving market growth. Smartphones are being used for wide range of applications ranging from GPS navigation to streaming music apps or playlists, along with looking up information on the browser. The constant sending or receiving data through smartphones drains the battery life. Consequently, several car manufacturers are adding power outlets such as USB ports and wireless charging docks.

According to the report, the newer smartphone models with built-in support wireless charging will drive the market growth. Major smartphone manufacturers are adopting Qi as the preferred WCS adaptor for their smartphone offerings. Models by Samsung and Blackberry support both Qi and PMA standards, due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and other electronic gadgets with built-in model for WCS.

Further, the report states that the additional cost to customer will impact the market growth. Wireless charging unit or wireless charging receiver are provided at an additional cost along with the cell phone. A complete WCS costs in the range of $25 to $60, that discourages the consumers to purchase separate WCS consisting of wireless charger and receiver.

Key Vendors

  • Anker Innovations
  • Belkin International
  • Mophie
  • Samsung
  • TYLT

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Customer Landscape

08. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmsrw7/global_wireless?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:14aThe Global Market for Scanning Probe Microscope Probe Tips to 2025 - Revenues, Future Growth Estimates, End-User Market Analysis and Company Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:13aAERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Second Quarter of 2018
BU
11:13aLANCASTER POLLARD : Announces $400 Million Refinance for California Skilled Nursing Operator
BU
11:12aEQTEC : Standstill Agreement on Loan Conditions
PU
11:12aSEPHAKU : No change statement and notice of annual general meeting
PU
11:12aBEASLEY BROADCAST : Media Group Managers and Account Executives Named Among 2018 Radio Wayne Award Finalists
PU
11:12aTOTAL : Workers at Total's UK oil platforms stage strike over rotas
RE
11:12aOPENJOBMETIS AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO : Report - Buy Back program
PU
11:12aUSCF FUNDS TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:12aElection of Directors of 786 Investments Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Falls on Forex Hit
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Preliminary Results
3HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : hit as Brazil, currencies force margin outlook cut
4CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook, beats quarterly estimates
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : FDA Agrees to Review Merck KGaA's Drug for MS, Again

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.