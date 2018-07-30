Global Wireless Phone Chargers Market Report (2018-2022) featuring Key Vendors: Anker Innovations, Belkin International, Mophie, Samsung, and TYLT - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Wireless Phone Chargers Market 2018-2022" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global wireless phone chargers market is expected to grow at a CAGR
of 7.53% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The growing in-car charging will be a key trend driving market growth.
Smartphones are being used for wide range of applications ranging from
GPS navigation to streaming music apps or playlists, along with looking
up information on the browser. The constant sending or receiving data
through smartphones drains the battery life. Consequently, several car
manufacturers are adding power outlets such as USB ports and wireless
charging docks.
According to the report, the newer smartphone models with built-in
support wireless charging will drive the market growth. Major smartphone
manufacturers are adopting Qi as the preferred WCS adaptor for their
smartphone offerings. Models by Samsung and Blackberry support both Qi
and PMA standards, due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and
other electronic gadgets with built-in model for WCS.
Further, the report states that the additional cost to customer will
impact the market growth. Wireless charging unit or wireless charging
receiver are provided at an additional cost along with the cell phone. A
complete WCS costs in the range of $25 to $60, that discourages the
consumers to purchase separate WCS consisting of wireless charger and
receiver.
Key Vendors
-
Anker Innovations
-
Belkin International
-
Mophie
-
Samsung
-
TYLT
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Customer Landscape
08. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmsrw7/global_wireless?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005483/en/