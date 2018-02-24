Global Wireline Services Market - Trends, Drivers, and Challenges | Technavio

The global
wireline services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close
to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market
research study by Technavio.
The report presents a comprehensive research of the global
wireline services market by application (well intervention, well
completion, and well logging) and by type (thermal, inject, and impact).
The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in
terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies
such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: rise in global oil and gas demand
According to research studies, the global liquid fuel consumption was
96.90 mbpd in 2016 compared with 85.44 mbpd in 2009. The global liquid
fuel consumption grew at an annual rate of 1.81% during 2009-2016.
A senior analyst at Technavio for oil
and gas research stated, “The market is further
expected to grow during the forecast period. As the prices for crude oil
plummeted, the fuel prices decreased, leading to higher fuel consumption
and higher demand for fuel. Thus, oil producers have been driven to
increase the oil production or venture into drilling new wells to meet
the rising demand for fuel.”
Market trend: rise in patent filings
The global
wireline services market is witnessing an increase in
expenditure by vendors on R&D activities which is leading to product
innovation and efficiency. The low crude oil prices and the growing
demand for liquid fuels globally are compelling vendors to deliver
wireline products and services with high efficiency and low cost to
survive in the market. During the forecast period, the market is
expected to witness the development of new wireline products and
services.
Market challenge: uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices
Crude oil prices have seen several highs and lows in the recent past.
There has not been a steady trend in the past few years. The crude oil
prices declined from over USD 111.80/bbl in June 2014 to around USD
53.29/bbl in December 2016. This specifies the instability in the global
oil and gas market. Changes in the crude oil prices impact the price of
a lot of products that are derived from it, such as gasoline and
lubricants. Any unexpected price fluctuation can alter the course of the
entire market within a fleeting time span. The whole petroleum industry
is affected by the frequent variations in crude oil prices.
