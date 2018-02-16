Global Wood Coatings Market (2017-2021) to Grow at a CAGR of 6.59% - Increasing Number of House Remodeling Projects is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Wood Coatings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global wood coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the period
2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
increasing number of house remodeling projects. The market is growing
every year owing to advantages such as time and cost savings. In 2016,
the house remodeling market in Europe and the Americas held a major
share globally. Due to the Brexit referendum, the demand for house
remodeling is expected to grow immensely during the forecast period
owing to the increasing house prices. Therefore, there is a high scope
for house remodeling during the forecast period, which will, in turn,
boost the demand for wood coatings.
The demand for UV-cured coatings is growing as they require lesser
drying time and have a lower VOC content. Several wood product
manufacturers are adapting UV-cured coatings in order to reduce the
production time and increase the production volumes. The higher density
achieved by UV-cured coatings results in enhanced physical properties.
Therefore, this shift toward UV-cured coatings is expected to continue
during the forecast period, which will boost the global wood coatings
market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is Increasing concerns about wood logging.
Key Vendors
-
Akzo Nobel
-
BASF
-
The Sherwin-Williams Company
-
The Dow Chemical Company
-
PPG Industries
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Benjamin Moore
-
Diamond Vogel
-
Drywood Coatings
-
Helios Group
-
Hempel
-
IVM Chemicals
-
Jotun
-
KAPCI Coatings
-
Rust-Oleum
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation by Type
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers and Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Vendor Analysis
