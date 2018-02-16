Log in
Global Wood Coatings Market (2017-2021) to Grow at a CAGR of 6.59% - Increasing Number of House Remodeling Projects is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/16/2018 | 12:09pm CET

The "Global Wood Coatings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global wood coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of house remodeling projects. The market is growing every year owing to advantages such as time and cost savings. In 2016, the house remodeling market in Europe and the Americas held a major share globally. Due to the Brexit referendum, the demand for house remodeling is expected to grow immensely during the forecast period owing to the increasing house prices. Therefore, there is a high scope for house remodeling during the forecast period, which will, in turn, boost the demand for wood coatings.

The demand for UV-cured coatings is growing as they require lesser drying time and have a lower VOC content. Several wood product manufacturers are adapting UV-cured coatings in order to reduce the production time and increase the production volumes. The higher density achieved by UV-cured coatings results in enhanced physical properties. Therefore, this shift toward UV-cured coatings is expected to continue during the forecast period, which will boost the global wood coatings market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Increasing concerns about wood logging.

Key Vendors

  • Akzo Nobel
  • BASF
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • PPG Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Benjamin Moore
  • Diamond Vogel
  • Drywood Coatings
  • Helios Group
  • Hempel
  • IVM Chemicals
  • Jotun
  • KAPCI Coatings
  • Rust-Oleum

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation by Type

Part 07: Regional Landscape

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers and Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hsjmv4/global_wood?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
