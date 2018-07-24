Global Wound Care Biologics Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Wound Care Biologics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to
2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Global Wound Care Biologics Market is poised to grow strong during
the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the
market is witnessing include increasing popularity of active wound care
products, increasing research in the field of advanced wound care and
potential application of stem cell therapy in wound care.
Based on wound type, market is categorized into acute wounds and chronic
wounds. Acute wounds is sub divided into burns and surgical & traumatic
wounds. Chronic Wounds is further segmented into venous leg ulcers,
diabetic foot ulcers (dfus), pressure ulcers and other chronic wounds.
By wound product, market is divided into advanced wound management
products, traditional wound care products and surgical wound care
products. Advanced Wound Management Products segment is fragmented into
wound therapy devices, active wound care products and advanced wound
dressings. Traditional Wound Care Products segment is subdivided into
dressings, cleansing agents and medical tapes. Surgical Wound Care
Products is divided into anti-infective dressings, sutures & staples and
tissue adhesives, sealants, and glues.
Depending on end-user, market is segregated into long-term care
facilities, home healthcare and hospitals & specialty wound care
clinics. Hospitals & Specialty Wound Care Clinics is subdivided into
outpatient settings and inpatient settings.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Wound Type
5 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Wound Product
6 Wound Care Biologics Market, By End-User
7 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
-
Medtronic PLC
-
Baxter International Inc.
-
Acelity L.P. Inc.
-
Smith & Nephew PLC
-
Mlnlycke Health Care AB
-
Convatec Group PLC
-
Coloplast A/S
-
Ethicon Inc.
-
Derma Sciences, Inc.
-
Solsys Medical
-
Anika Therapeutics
-
Vericel
-
Wright Medical
-
Kerecis
-
Marine Polymer Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4xldq/global_wound_care?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005400/en/