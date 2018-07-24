Log in
Global Wound Care Biologics Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/24/2018 | 12:22pm CEST

The "Global Wound Care Biologics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Wound Care Biologics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing popularity of active wound care products, increasing research in the field of advanced wound care and potential application of stem cell therapy in wound care.

Based on wound type, market is categorized into acute wounds and chronic wounds. Acute wounds is sub divided into burns and surgical & traumatic wounds. Chronic Wounds is further segmented into venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers (dfus), pressure ulcers and other chronic wounds.

By wound product, market is divided into advanced wound management products, traditional wound care products and surgical wound care products. Advanced Wound Management Products segment is fragmented into wound therapy devices, active wound care products and advanced wound dressings. Traditional Wound Care Products segment is subdivided into dressings, cleansing agents and medical tapes. Surgical Wound Care Products is divided into anti-infective dressings, sutures & staples and tissue adhesives, sealants, and glues.

Depending on end-user, market is segregated into long-term care facilities, home healthcare and hospitals & specialty wound care clinics. Hospitals & Specialty Wound Care Clinics is subdivided into outpatient settings and inpatient settings.

Report Highlights

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Wound Type

5 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Wound Product

6 Wound Care Biologics Market, By End-User

7 Wound Care Biologics Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

  • Medtronic PLC
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Acelity L.P. Inc.
  • Smith & Nephew PLC
  • Mlnlycke Health Care AB
  • Convatec Group PLC
  • Coloplast A/S
  • Ethicon Inc.
  • Derma Sciences, Inc.
  • Solsys Medical
  • Anika Therapeutics
  • Vericel
  • Wright Medical
  • Kerecis
  • Marine Polymer Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4xldq/global_wound_care?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
