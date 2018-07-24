Global Wound Care Product Market (2018-2023) by Type, Application, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Wound Care Product Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound care product market is expected to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37% from 2018 to 2023, leading to global revenue of USD 23.2 billion by 2023.

Depending on the various types of products available in the market, the global wound care product market has been classified into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care products. Among the different product types, demand for advanced wound care is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds across all age groups, especially the baby boomer generation. Furthermore, the wound care product market is also classified on the basis of application into chronic wound care and acute wound care.

In addition, demand for wound care product from various end user segments, including hospitals and specialty care wound care clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare, and are also provided in this report. Demand for wound care products market from the hospital and specialty care wound clinics held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Moreover, the cross sectional analysis of all the above mentioned segments across different regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa has also been considered within the scope of the research. Geographically, North America dominated the global wound care product market and was majorly driven by the U.S. in 2017.

Key Growth Factors

The wound care product market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the rise in the geriatric population, surge in lifestyle related diseases, advancement of new technology, developments in wound care research area for advanced wound care products and the rising awareness about these products among consumers.

Factors such as rise in disposable income, better access to improved healthcare and increasing awareness about affordable advanced wound therapies are expected to support the growth of the advanced wound dressing market globally. Additionally, by the end-user division, home healthcare is the fastest growing segment due to the significant rise in the aged population.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Wound Care Product Market Overview

Chapter 3 Global Wound Care Product Market - by Types Across Different Regions

Chapter 4 Global Wound Care Product Market - by Application Across Different Regions

Chapter 5 Global Wound Care Product Market - by End-User Across Different Regions

Chapter 6 Global Wound Care Product Market - by Geography

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Smith & Nephew

Acelity L.P. Inc.

3M

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

ConvaTec Group Plc

Coloplast Group

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zlgkpp/global_wound_care?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005903/en/