Global Wound Care Product Market (2018-2023) by Type, Application, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global wound care product market is expected to expand at an overall
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37% from 2018 to 2023, leading
to global revenue of USD 23.2 billion by 2023.
Depending on the various types of products available in the market, the
global wound care product market has been classified into surgical wound
care products, advanced wound care products, and traditional wound care
products. Among the different product types, demand for advanced wound
care is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This
is due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds across
all age groups, especially the baby boomer generation. Furthermore, the
wound care product market is also classified on the basis of application
into chronic wound care and acute wound care.
In addition, demand for wound care product from various end user
segments, including hospitals and specialty care wound care clinics,
long-term care facilities, and home healthcare, and are also provided in
this report. Demand for wound care products market from the hospital and
specialty care wound clinics held the largest market share in 2017 and
is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.
Moreover, the cross sectional analysis of all the above mentioned
segments across different regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific,
Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa has also been
considered within the scope of the research. Geographically, North
America dominated the global wound care product market and was majorly
driven by the U.S. in 2017.
Key Growth Factors
The wound care product market is predicted to witness a high growth rate
owing to the rise in the geriatric population, surge in lifestyle
related diseases, advancement of new technology, developments in wound
care research area for advanced wound care products and the rising
awareness about these products among consumers.
Factors such as rise in disposable income, better access to improved
healthcare and increasing awareness about affordable advanced wound
therapies are expected to support the growth of the advanced wound
dressing market globally. Additionally, by the end-user division, home
healthcare is the fastest growing segment due to the significant rise in
the aged population.
