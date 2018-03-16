Global X Funds : Announces Index Change for Uranium ETF

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Funds, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has announced that the Global X Uranium ETF (NYSE: URA) will undergo an index change to track the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index.

The Fund is expected to begin implementation of the change no earlier than April 2, 2018, with the change occurring in two phases. The phase approach is intended to enable the Global X Uranium ETF's advisor, Global X Management Co. LLC, to make the necessary adjustments to portfolio holdings in a manner that minimizes impact to Fund shareholders. In the first phase, expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018, the Fund will track the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Transition TR Index, an interim index that will gradually reduce exposure to small-capitalization stocks while proportionately increasing exposure to other stocks based on their weightings in the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index. In the second phase, the Fund will begin tracking the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index, which is expected to occur upon completion of the first phase.

The current, transition and new indexes for the Fund are shown below. The new index is designed to measure broad-based equity market performance of global companies involved in the uranium industry including companies that are engaged in uranium mining, exploration for uranium, technologies related to the uranium industry and the production of nuclear components. The stocks are screened for liquidity and weighted according to modified free-float market capitalization. A specific capping methodology is used at the time of the semi-annual index review to seek to assure compliance with the rules governing the listing of financial products on exchanges in the United States.

Information regarding the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index can be found on Solactive's website.



Current Index Transition Index New Index Index Solactive Global

Uranium Total

Return Index Solactive Global

Uranium & Nuclear

Components

Transition TR Index Solactive Global

Uranium & Nuclear

Components Total

Return Index

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. There are additional risks associated with investing in Uranium and the Uranium mining industry. URA is non-diversified.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectuses, which may be obtained at www.globalxfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO nor Global X is affiliated with Solactive AG.

