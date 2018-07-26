Global and China Automotive Seat Motor Industry Report, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The growing demand for automobiles has driven the steady growth of the
automotive seat industry whose market size reached approximately USD75.9
billion worldwide in 2017 with a year-on-year increase of 3.1%.
China, the world's largest car producer, saw the automotive seat market
size of RMB123.1 billion (about USD18.2 billion as per the average
exchange rate 1:6.7518) in 2017, accounting for 24.0% of the world's
total and jumping by 14.6% from a year earlier; the average annual
growth rate in 2018-2022 is expected at above 10.0%.
As the automotive seat market keeps ballooning and the trend of
motorized seats becomes obvious, the market for automotive seat motors
has grown remarkably. In 2017, the global shipments of automotive seat
motors reached 130 million units, with the CAGR of 10.6% during
2012-2017, and the figure in 2022 outnumber 190 million units. China's
automotive seat motor shipments ascended 11.3% year on year to roughly
29.5 million units in 2017, sweeping 21.6% of the world; thanks to the
fast-growing Chinese passenger car market (whose growth rate is higher
than the global average), China's automotive seat motor shipments will
go beyond 50 million units in 2022.
Amid the relatively stable competitive landscape in the global
automotive seat motor market, leading manufacturers include Japan's
ASMO, Nidec, Mitsuba and Mabuchi, Germany's Bosch and Brose, China's
Johnson Electric, Shenghuabo Group and Founder Motor. In 2017, the
world's top three automotive seat motor manufacturers -- Nidec, ASMO and
Brose enjoyed the combined market share of 36.3%. Hong Kong-based
Johnson Electric, the largest producer of automotive seat motor in
China, seized the market share of 9.5% or so in 2017.
Of the local manufacturers in Mainland China, only Shenghuabo Group and
Founder Motor are quite competitive. Shenghuabo Group is the largest
seat motor manufacturer in Mainland China, exports about 60% of its
products, and is preparing for IPO now. Founder Motor has officially
become a second-tier supplier of automotive seat motors for Tesla.
