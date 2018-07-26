Global and China Automotive Seat Motor Industry Report, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global and China Automotive Seat Motor Industry Report, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing demand for automobiles has driven the steady growth of the automotive seat industry whose market size reached approximately USD75.9 billion worldwide in 2017 with a year-on-year increase of 3.1%.

China, the world's largest car producer, saw the automotive seat market size of RMB123.1 billion (about USD18.2 billion as per the average exchange rate 1:6.7518) in 2017, accounting for 24.0% of the world's total and jumping by 14.6% from a year earlier; the average annual growth rate in 2018-2022 is expected at above 10.0%.

As the automotive seat market keeps ballooning and the trend of motorized seats becomes obvious, the market for automotive seat motors has grown remarkably. In 2017, the global shipments of automotive seat motors reached 130 million units, with the CAGR of 10.6% during 2012-2017, and the figure in 2022 outnumber 190 million units. China's automotive seat motor shipments ascended 11.3% year on year to roughly 29.5 million units in 2017, sweeping 21.6% of the world; thanks to the fast-growing Chinese passenger car market (whose growth rate is higher than the global average), China's automotive seat motor shipments will go beyond 50 million units in 2022.

Amid the relatively stable competitive landscape in the global automotive seat motor market, leading manufacturers include Japan's ASMO, Nidec, Mitsuba and Mabuchi, Germany's Bosch and Brose, China's Johnson Electric, Shenghuabo Group and Founder Motor. In 2017, the world's top three automotive seat motor manufacturers -- Nidec, ASMO and Brose enjoyed the combined market share of 36.3%. Hong Kong-based Johnson Electric, the largest producer of automotive seat motor in China, seized the market share of 9.5% or so in 2017.

Of the local manufacturers in Mainland China, only Shenghuabo Group and Founder Motor are quite competitive. Shenghuabo Group is the largest seat motor manufacturer in Mainland China, exports about 60% of its products, and is preparing for IPO now. Founder Motor has officially become a second-tier supplier of automotive seat motors for Tesla.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Automotive Seat Motor

2. Global Automotive Seat Motor Industry

3. China Automotive Seat Motor Industry

4. Downstream Automotive Seat Industry

5. Foreign Automotive Seat Motor Manufacturers

6. Chinese Automotive Seat Motor Manufacturers

