Global and China Carbon Fiber and CFRP Industry Report, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
and China Carbon Fiber and CFRP Industry Report, 2018-2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
As a new generation of reinforced fiber boasting intrinsic properties of
carbon material and excellent processability of textile fiber, carbon
fiber is the one with the highest specific strength and specific modulus
among mass-produced high-performance fibers.
The global demand for carbon fiber approximated 84.2 kt in 2017, showing
a CAGR of 12.7% between 2012 and 2017. With the growing demand from such
markets as new energy vehicle and wind power, the world's demand for
carbon fiber will grow at an annual average rate of 10.0% or so from
2018 to 2022. In 2017, the demand for carbon fiber in Chinese market
reached 23.5 kt, soaring 19.9% from a year earlier and sharing 27.9% of
global total, and the figure will rise to 26.3 kt in 2018 and close to
400 kt in 2022.
In 2017, the world-renowned carbon fiber producers raised prices
successively in the wake of a steady growth in market demand, driving
the carbon fiber market size to jump by 14.2% year on year and hit
USD2.4 billion. Carbon fiber is primarily bonded with adhesive substrate
into carbon fiber composites and then launched into the market. The
market size of carbon fiber to that of carbon fiber composites stands at
roughly 1:10. The global carbon fiber composites market was worth about
USD25.1 billion in 2017, up 12.1% on an annualized basis, and the figure
is expected to be USD28.4 billion in 2018 and more than USD45.0 billion
in 2022.
Carbon fiber composites were first utilized in fields like sports &
leisure, aviation and aerospace, and it did not get used in industrial
fields until the 20th century. As carbon fiber has high cost of use, the
carbon fiber composites mainly find application as a kind of structural
material in the aviation and aerospace field currently around the globe
(the global demand for carbon fiber from aviation and aerospace made up
about 60% in 2017). During 2018-2022, the global market size of carbon
fiber composites used in aviation and aerospace will maintain a growth
rate of at least 9.0%. It is in recent years that the demand from
automotive sector for carbon fiber is growing by leaps and bounds. The
market size of carbon fiber composites used for cars presented a CAGR of
29.0% between 2013 and 2017, and is anticipated to keep a growth rate of
above 30.0% from 2018 to 2022.
The global carbon fiber market remained stable, with key players
consisting of Japanese Toray, Teijin, Mitsubishi Rayon, U.S. Hexcel,
German SGL, and China's Formosa Plastics. In 2017, the world's top five
giants had the combined market size as a percentage of 67.8%, of which
Toray led the pack and held 29.2%. As concerns Chinese peers, Zhongfu
Shenying Carbon Fiber, the biggest producer of carbon fiber in China,
seized 5.0% shares worldwide.
As far as segmented products are concerned, in 2017, over 70% of
large-tow carbon fiber market shares were firmly held by Toray and SGL,
and more than 50% of small-tow carbon fiber market shares went to Toray,
Teijin and Mitsubishi Rayon. It follows that Japanese vendors are quite
competitive in the global carbon fiber market.
Due to sophisticated manufacturing process and high technical content as
well as technical constraints and lack of equipment, Chinese carbon
fiber industry is left behind overseas countries in terms of either
technologies or production scale. Nevertheless, the carbon fiber
industry is advancing aggressively with the policy support in China in
recent years, with breakthroughs made in technologies and
industrialization of T300, T700 and T800 carbon fiber successively
brought into reality.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview of Carbon Fiber
2. Global Carbon Fiber Market
3. Chinese Carbon Fiber Market
4. Carbon Fiber Composites
5. Upstream and Downstream Industry Chains
6. Key Overseas Companies
7. Carbon Fiber Manufacturers in Mainland China
Companies Mentioned
-
AKSACA
-
BluestarFibres
-
Fangda Carbon New Material
-
Formosa Plastics
-
HNEC Yongmei Carbon Fiber
-
Hexcel
-
Hyosung
-
Jiangsu Hangke Composite Materials Technology
-
Jiangsu Hengshen
-
Jiangsu Kangde Xin Composite Material
-
Jiangsu Tianniao High Technology
-
Jiaxing Sinodia Carbon Fiber
-
Jilin Carbon
-
Jilin Tangu Carbon Fiber
-
Jiyan High-tech Fibers
-
KingfaSci.&Tech
-
Kureha
-
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
-
SGL Carbon
-
Shanghai Petrochemical
-
Shenyang Zhongheng New Materials
-
Sinofibers Technology
-
Solvay
-
Taekwang
-
Teijin
-
Toray
-
Weihai Guangwei Composites
-
WeihaiTuozhan Fiber
-
Xingke Holdings
-
Zhejiang Jingye Biochemical
-
Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vpmp62/global_and_china?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005327/en/