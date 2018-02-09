Global and China Mobile Payment Industry Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global and China Mobile Payment Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile payment transactions approximated RMB294.97 trillion in China in 2017, an upsurge of 41.4% from RMB208.6 trillion in 2016, and are expected to hit RMB793 trillion in 2021.

Mobile payment has spread rapidly, from online to offline, supermarkets to restaurants, taxis to high-speed railways, and even snack stands and vegetable markets, being applied everywhere.

Regulatory policies were introduced frequently, access to payment license was tightened and requirements on renewal became more stringent. The number of non-bank payment institutions was reduced to 247 in China; 24 institutions were deprived of licenses; and some players were fined because of operation violations. To strengthen supervision and management, the People's Bank Of China formulated and issued the System of Centralized Custody of Clients' Reserves of Payment Institutions, set up what is called "China Nets Union Clearing Corporation", built real-name management mechanism and made more efforts for clean-up of payment without license and for anti-money laundering in 2017, laying a solid foundation for sound and orderly development of mobile payment in China.

Against the backdrop of tighter access to payment license, M&As among payment enterprises still remained more frequent. DiDi acquired 19Pay, Nexgo (JLPay), 51 Credit Card (YACOL), Gome (Yinyingtong), IELPM (Guangdong Xinhui E-payment), and China Innovationpay (Youzan) in 2017.

A number of banks strategically partnered with Internet firms to accelerate payment layout in 2017, such as China Construction Bank (CCB) with Alibaba, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) with JD.com, Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) with Baidu, and Bank of China (BOE) with Tencent. In the future, integration or joint development of enterprises will be a trend.

Thanks to favorable policies like the "Belt and Road" Initiative and booming outbound tourism, overseas mobile-payment markets have been the apple of enterprises' eye. By the end of 2017, Alipay had obtained payment licenses in 36 countries/regions and WeChat Pay in more than 20 countries/regions; China UnionPay NFC QuickPass could be used on over 600,000 POS terminals in 16 countries/regions. Expanding presence in overseas markets will remain a priority of mobile payment firms in 2018.

Transportation is also a key sector where Chinese mobile payment giants made their presence in 2017. Alipay launched e-bus card function in over 30 cities where users get on buses via code-sweeping; Tencent launched "bus-taking code" in cities like Guangzhou, Chongqing, Qingdao, Sanya, Foshan and Zhuhai.

In addition, some enterprises launched unmanned supermarket concept in 2017, which is predicted to be a hotspot of mobile payment in 2018.

Technologically, as QR code was approved and regulations on barcode payment industry were issued, QR code payment technology will continue to take a lead. Cloud QuickPass products introduced in 2017 quickened the development of NFC payment. Moreover, biometric applications like fingerprint recognition and face-scanning payment have sprung up as well. With more demanding on payment security, NFC, HCE, Token and biometrics technologies will grow more mature.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview

2 Global Mobile Payment Market

3. Chinese Mobile Payment Market

4 Mobile Payment Market Segments

5 Mobile Payment Users in China

6 Mobile Payment-related Industry Chain

7 Major Global Mobile Payment Users

8. Major Chinese Mobile Payment Enterprises

Companies Mentioned

99Bill

Adyen

AliPay

CHINAUMS

IPS

Lakala

LianLianPay

MobiKwik

PayPal

Paytm

PinganPay

Qiandai

Smartpay

Stripe

TenPay

UMPay

YeePay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pr23tl/global_and_china?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005223/en/