Global and China Mobile Payment Industry Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Mobile payment transactions approximated RMB294.97 trillion in China in
2017, an upsurge of 41.4% from RMB208.6 trillion in 2016, and are
expected to hit RMB793 trillion in 2021.
Mobile payment has spread rapidly, from online to offline, supermarkets
to restaurants, taxis to high-speed railways, and even snack stands and
vegetable markets, being applied everywhere.
Regulatory policies were introduced frequently, access to payment
license was tightened and requirements on renewal became more stringent.
The number of non-bank payment institutions was reduced to 247 in China;
24 institutions were deprived of licenses; and some players were fined
because of operation violations. To strengthen supervision and
management, the People's Bank Of China formulated and issued the System
of Centralized Custody of Clients' Reserves of Payment Institutions, set
up what is called "China Nets Union Clearing Corporation", built
real-name management mechanism and made more efforts for clean-up of
payment without license and for anti-money laundering in 2017, laying a
solid foundation for sound and orderly development of mobile payment in
China.
Against the backdrop of tighter access to payment license, M&As among
payment enterprises still remained more frequent. DiDi acquired 19Pay,
Nexgo (JLPay), 51 Credit Card (YACOL), Gome (Yinyingtong), IELPM
(Guangdong Xinhui E-payment), and China Innovationpay (Youzan) in 2017.
A number of banks strategically partnered with Internet firms to
accelerate payment layout in 2017, such as China Construction Bank (CCB)
with Alibaba, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) with
JD.com, Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) with Baidu, and Bank of China
(BOE) with Tencent. In the future, integration or joint development of
enterprises will be a trend.
Thanks to favorable policies like the "Belt and Road" Initiative and
booming outbound tourism, overseas mobile-payment markets have been the
apple of enterprises' eye. By the end of 2017, Alipay had obtained
payment licenses in 36 countries/regions and WeChat Pay in more than 20
countries/regions; China UnionPay NFC QuickPass could be used on over
600,000 POS terminals in 16 countries/regions. Expanding presence in
overseas markets will remain a priority of mobile payment firms in 2018.
Transportation is also a key sector where Chinese mobile payment giants
made their presence in 2017. Alipay launched e-bus card function in over
30 cities where users get on buses via code-sweeping; Tencent launched
"bus-taking code" in cities like Guangzhou, Chongqing, Qingdao, Sanya,
Foshan and Zhuhai.
In addition, some enterprises launched unmanned supermarket concept in
2017, which is predicted to be a hotspot of mobile payment in 2018.
Technologically, as QR code was approved and regulations on barcode
payment industry were issued, QR code payment technology will continue
to take a lead. Cloud QuickPass products introduced in 2017 quickened
the development of NFC payment. Moreover, biometric applications like
fingerprint recognition and face-scanning payment have sprung up as
well. With more demanding on payment security, NFC, HCE, Token and
biometrics technologies will grow more mature.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Overview
2 Global Mobile Payment Market
3. Chinese Mobile Payment Market
4 Mobile Payment Market Segments
5 Mobile Payment Users in China
6 Mobile Payment-related Industry Chain
7 Major Global Mobile Payment Users
8. Major Chinese Mobile Payment Enterprises
Companies Mentioned
-
99Bill
-
Adyen
-
AliPay
-
CHINAUMS
-
IPS
-
Lakala
-
LianLianPay
-
MobiKwik
-
PayPal
-
Paytm
-
PinganPay
-
Qiandai
-
Smartpay
-
Stripe
-
TenPay
-
UMPay
-
YeePay
