GoCanvas Announces its First User Conference in Australia: Transform 2018

08/07/2018 | 02:03am CEST

The Latest Platform Release of GoCanvas 10 to be Revealed at Event

GoCanvas, the leading mobile platform to automate workflow and modernize business, announced the date for its user conference, Transform 2018, in Australia to be held September 19, 2018, at Level 15 in Sydney, NSW.

After experiencing enthusiastic feedback from its inaugural U.S. conference last year, GoCanvas is expanding its reach to include customers in and around the Pacific Rim. The agenda will include customer use cases and insight into how business will be impacted in the future by technology trends in the workplace. Transform will also include the launch of its latest platform release, GoCanvas 10, which enables a true mobile-first experience for its award-winning service.

“GoCanvas believes that innovation starts with shared knowledge and we are passionate about engaging with our current and future customers. We decided to bring Transform to Australia to showcase that discovery and ideation,” said James Quigley, CEO of GoCanvas. “As our commitment to innovation never wavers, we will launch GoCanvas 10 at Transform. Mobile is increasingly becoming the first choice for many businesses around the world and GoCanvas 10 provides a truly end-to-end mobile experience.”

Whatever the challenges facing businesses today, Transform provides the opportunity to hear about the latest developments for a mobile-first experience, take a training course or chat with an expert to gain insight into ways GoCanvas subscribers can do more.

Throughout the course of the event, attendees will meet GoCanvas leadership as well as hear from industry experts and leading brands using the GoCanvas platform:

  • James Quigley will present GoCanvas’ vision for modernizing SMB, Enterprise and Government organizations around the world.
  • Adam Zuckerman, Director of Ventures and Innovation at Discovery Communications, a leading figure in global technology and futurology, will share how artificial intelligence will impact every business over the next decade.
  • Customer Use Cases, Three GoCanvas customers will take the stage to discuss how GoCanvas has impacted their business.

Register today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/transform-2018-apac-tickets-46289972554

About GoCanvas

GoCanvas is a mobile platform that makes it simple for business to automate how work is done, replacing outdated processes and expensive paperwork. The GoCanvas App works on smartphones and tablets, helping companies to easily collect information, share it instantly with others and gain real-time insight of their business operations. GoCanvas can be easily customized by any type of business to empower their workforce, unleashing the value in data across the organization to help them connect better with colleagues and engage more effectively with customers.

GoCanvas is trusted by thousands of businesses throughout 70 countries, automating millions of workplace activities, making it one of the fastest growing mobile platforms in the world. To learn more, visit www.gocanvas.com.


© Business Wire 2018
