Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

GoPro sees revenue above estimates, plans three new cameras

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 01:14am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a GoPro camera

(Reuters) - Action-camera maker GoPro Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday and said it would launch three new cheaper cameras for the holiday season.

GoPro's new low-priced models of its flagship Hero camera follow a $200 (153.55 pounds) model launched in March and builds on efforts to bring back action enthusiasts who have switched to pocket-friendly smartphones with powerful cameras.

"Launching a new entry-level camera this holiday season is a benefit to the consumer and to GoPro's margin as well," Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Woodman said on a post-earnings call, adding that he believed the company will be profitable in the second half of 2018.

The company said the cheaper $200 camera did not cannibalize demand for its high-end cameras, which can cost up to $700.

"Against our estimates, average selling prices were better and margins were better than guidance for high-20s, indicating strong see-through of Hero5 and Hero6 against lower-priced Hero, and not too much discounting in the quarter," said Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese.

The company's shares rose 6 percent in choppy extended trading, giving up all an initial 8 percent gain to trade flat before the analysts call.

GoPro, which said it would launch the three cameras at a price point of $199 and $299, forecast third-quarter revenue of $260 million to $280 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $263.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also played down the impact of the latest tariffs threat on imports from China.

"To date, GoPro has not been impacted by the tariffs imposed on goods manufactured in China," Woodman said on a call with analysts.

GoPro is targeting fourth-quarter gross margin of 40 percent plus or minus 1 percentage point, up from 34 percent plus or minus 1 percentage point in the third and 31 percent in the reported quarter.

The net loss widened to $37.3 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $30.5 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 15 cents per share, smaller than analysts' expectation of a loss of 22 cents.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $282.7 million, but topped estimate of $270.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares, which have lost about 21 percent this year, were last up 5.2 percent at $6.30.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

By Sonam Rai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aDockless bike-sharing start-up set to brave Sao Paulo streets
RE
01:31aJapan plans sovereign wealth fund to finance U.S. infrastructure - Nikkei
RE
01:26a22ND DISTRICT AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION : Stormwater quality improvements at Del Mar Fairgrounds set to begin next week
PU
01:20aGM seeks to exclude China-made Buick SUV from tariff
RE
01:17aLess than a third of UK business leaders planning for Brexit - survey
RE
01:16aFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - August 3
PU
01:15aUK's Hyperoptic raises 250 million pounds to extend its 1GPs fibre network
RE
01:14aGoPro sees revenue above estimates, plans three new cameras
RE
01:11aWORLD BANK : The Bogota Metro is Moving Forward with World Bank Support
PU
01:07aSymantec cuts 8 percent of workforce, slashes revenue forecast
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
2TESLA : TESLA : shares spike, dealing short-sellers a $1.7 billion loss
3SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC : SOLAREDGE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
4ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Activision Blizzard's quarterly profit beats on 'Call of Duty' strength
5MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES : MARSH & MCLENNAN : AIG quarterly profit falls 17 percent as general insurance bus..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.