GoPro tops revenue estimates, shares rise

08/02/2018 | 10:27pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a GoPro camera

(Reuters) - Action-camera maker GoPro Inc topped Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue and reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Thursday, sending its shares up 8 percent.

GoPro is benefiting from efforts such a cheaper $200 entry level Hero camera, stepped up marketing and jobs cuts launched to counter tepid demand amid rising popularity of pocket friendly smartphones with powerful cameras.

The company has also exited its drone business to help contain losses.

GoPro reported a bigger net loss of $37.3 million (28.64 million pounds), or 27 cents per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, from a loss of $30.5 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 15 cents per share, smaller than analysts' expectation of a loss of 22 cents.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $282.7 million, but topped estimate of $270.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares rose 8.5 percent to $6.48 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

